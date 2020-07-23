ELY — A typical hotbed for baseball in the summer, the city of Ely had to forgo their typical June American Legion tournament due to a late start to the season and a condensed playing schedule.
In the hopes to fill in the gaps where certain teams need them, Ely is set to host the first Ely Blueberry Baseball Bash beginning today. Five Senior Babe Ruth teams (Ely, Aurora, Hibbing, Duluth Lakeview and St. Paul Highland Park) are set to compete in the two-day event playing anywhere from 2-4 games as squads look to get in a tune up a week before playoffs begin.
Ely head coach and tournament organizer Tom Coombe says the idea for an extra summer event fit perfectly after having to turn down some teams for the Sir G’s tournament that took place earlier this month.
“We’ve had some teams ask about coming up to Ely to get some games in,” Coombe said. “Particularly, Highland Park contacted us around the start of the season and the Sir G’s tournament was full. So we settled on this weekend and asked a few other teams to come up.”
Coombe says the event is not a true tournament in a sense, but more like the High School Baseball Classic that is hosted in May.
“Everyone plays a certain number of games depending on how long they’ll be there. It’s less of a tournament and more of a classic where teams that are looking for some games can fill up a weekend and play. We’re happy to be able to do it in Ely.”
Named after Ely’s annual Blueberry Festival, Coombe says “Blueberry Bash” felt like an appropriate title despite the cancellation of the festival due to COVID-19.
“We just wanted to piggyback on that. It’s Blueberry Fest weekend normally at this time of the summer. The Ely Chamber of Commerce is doing something in its place with Operation Blueberry, having different promotions around town so we just wanted to be a part of it.”
Coombe says the event will end Saturday night with an Ely American Legion alumni game. He says around 20 former Ely players are slated to play in the game.
While appropriate for the most flexible season of summer baseball in recent memory, Coombe says he doesn’t expect the tournament to return when sports fully return to normal in the future.
“I think it’s just a one-time thing. Hopefully next summer and beyond we’re back with more typical summers. On a normal year, some levels would be having their playoffs this weekend so I don’t believe it’ll be a long-term thing. Right now it’s just something to fill a weekend and get everyone some more games.”
On the teams attending, Ely does not normally see Duluth Lakeview or St. Paul Highland Park, but Coombe expects high-quality ball from both squads.
“Duluth is typically strong in baseball so we expect them to be pretty solid. High Park is coming from the Twin Cities and my take is that if they’re coming all this way then they probably have a pretty good team. I know they’re excited about this weekend. They haven’t been to Ely to play baseball so it’s a good way to introduce them and hopefully bring them back for a regular tournament in the future.”
On his own squad, Coombe hopes the level of competition remains high to give his team a good test as the playoffs approach.
“It’s a good way to tune up before the playoffs next weekend. We’ll be playing three good sized schools in Duluth, Highland Park and Hibbing so it’s a nice chance for us to stay sharp against strong teams. We hope to be playing our best baseball as the postseason draws near.”
o
The full schedule for the Ely Blueberry Bash can be found below.
Friday, July 24
3 p.m. Duluth Lakeview vs. St. Paul Highland Park
5:30 p.m. Ely vs. Duluth Lakeview
8 p.m. Ely vs. St. Paul Highland Park
Saturday, July 25
9:30 a.m. Aurora vs. St. Paul Highland Park
11:45 a.m. Aurora vs. Duluth Lakeview
2 p.m. Hibbing vs. St. Paul Highland Park
4:15 p.m. Ely vs. Hibbing
7 p.m. Ely Alumni Game
