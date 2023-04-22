BABBITT—Below is a capsule look at the Ely/Northeast Range girls’ and boys’ golf teams.
—
Coaches: Rob Simonich (35th year with Ely, 30th as head girls and boys coach) and Ethan Stachovich (second year as Northeast Range coach)
—
GIRLS
Key returners: Abby Koivisto, Danica Sundblad, Maizy Sundblad (Northeast Range) and Carena Debeltz and Cylvia DeBeltz (Ely).
Team strength (Simonich): They are experienced. Abby competed in the State A Golf Meet last season at Becker, Pebble Creek. We’ll be able to compete with the Class A teams this year, as well as North Woods in the East Range Conference. We look to be one of the teams at the top of Section 7A this season. This will definitely be one of our goals this year.
Team strength (Stachovich): The girls have the will to practice every day to become better, they also gained a lot of experience from last year. Abby made it to state last year and her teammates want to join her there this season.
Outlook for 2023 season (Stachovich): The girls are looking to be competitive in all of their meets and hopefully come out with a couple wins.
Season goals (Stachovich): Win the section championship.
Teams to beat (Stachovich): North Woods at every meet we see them at!
—
BOYS
Key contributors (Simonich): This the first time in a few years that we will have enough boys to field a boys team. At least 4 from Ely and a couple from NER. They are all new to high school golf, but have played on their own. This will be a learning experience for all of them, but we will be able to bring a team to the East Range Conference Meets this Spring.
Key returner (Stachovich): Lewis Powell.
Others expected to contribute: This season our numbers at Northeast Range doubled so we will have many options for students to contribute.
Team expectations (Simonich): To put a team together that can compete this year, build off their new experience as a golf team.
Team strength (Stachovich): The boys are new to the game but want to compete so they are putting in a lot of time so they can be competitive when they get out to the meets.
Outlook for 2023 season (Stachovich): The boys will hopefully get their feet wet and see what it is like to compete in the meets.
Season goals (Stachovich): Compete in multiple meets and become better every day.
