AURORA — The Ely and Chisholm baseball teams found themselves locked in a battle for their playoff lives on Tuesday in a Section 7A elimination contest in Aurora.
In the end, the Timberwolves managed to pull things out for the 5-4 win in eight innings.
Seven innings wasn’t enough for either team to get things done with the game tied 4-4.
The Timberwolves came up in the top of the eighth facing a fresh Jude Sundquist on the mound.
After getting the first strikeout, Sundquist surrendered three straight singles to Drew Marolt, Eddie Prijatel and Logan Loe. With Joey Bianco at the plate, Sundquist walked in the go-ahead run, putting Ely on top 5-4.
Returning to the pitcher’s mound after work earlier in the game, Loe let two batters on with a hit by pitch to Sundquist and a single from Sean Fleming, but the Ely defense came up big to get three outs, ending Chisholm’s season.
Ely got the scoring started in the top of the second with one run. Pitcher Mason Davis led things off with a single to right before advancing to second with Chase Sandberg reaching on an error.
The pair advanced a base on a fielder's choice before a wild pitch from ‘Streaks starter Noah Sundquist brought Davis home.
Chisholm knotted things up in the bottom of the third with Ethan Lauzen reaching after being hit by a pitch. Lauzen stole his way to second and moved to third when Jude Sundquist loaded the bases up with an infield single.
Davis then walked in the tying run, putting the score at 1-1 after three.
Ely battled and scored three more in the top of the fourth. Davis led off and reached after a dropped third strike. He went to second on a wild pitch before Sandberg drove him home with a double to center.
Sandberg then scored with Marolt hitting an RBI single up the middle.
The final run came in with two outs with Bianco ripping a double through the gap to center-left to make it a 4-1 game.
Chisholm grabbed one back in the bottom of the fourth with Trent Forsline getting a single off Davis to lead things off.
Forsline moved to second on a passed ball and then to third on the fielder’s choice. Another fielder’s choice brought the run home, 4-2 Wolves.
Ely fought to keep the lead with Davis keeping anyone from reaching home. He was pulled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth for Loe, who got Jude Sundquist to fly out to second to move things into the seventh.
Chisholm forced extras in the bottom of the seventh, with Ben Wegener reaching on a leadoff single. Forsline was walked with two outs and Laurence Oberg hit by a pitch to load up the bases with one out.
Simons took over the mound but Blake Warner knotted things up immediately with a two-RBI double to center.
Chisholm looked to be in the driver’s seat with Jude Sundquist on the mound and fairly fresh, having faced just one batter in the bottom of the seventh in relief for brother Noah. Ely had other plans, however, with Marolt, Prijatel and Loe loading up the bases with consecutive one-out singles.
Bianco then won the battle at the plate against Sundquist, drawing a walk to bring the go-ahead run in.
Before the top of the eighth ended, Simons took a pitch to his pitching hand, forcing Loe to come back and pitch the bottom of the eighth.
With one out, Jude Sundquist reached after being hit by a pitch. Prijatel made a running catch in right for the second out.
A single from Fleming moved Sundquist to second and the ace stole his way to third, hoping to extend the game one more time.
Loe got out of the jam, however, as Forsline flew out in the infield with the Timberwolves making the routine play to close things out.
The win put Ely into another elimination game immediately after where they battled with Cherry with a spot in the section finals on the line. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune.
