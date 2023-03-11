ELY—A year ago, the Ely boys’ basketball team saw their short postseason begin and end with a blowout loss to the Northland Eagles.
A year older and a round further into the tournament, the sixth-seeded Timberwolves will try and get their redemption today when they take on No. 3 Northland in the 7A quarterfinals.
Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School. All game times for Saturday have been moved up ahead of a potential winter storm in the Duluth area.
Looking back at what went wrong a year ago, Ely head coach Tom McDonald said it was a mix of just about everything.
“We couldn’t defend them at all last year,” McDonald said. “Whatever we tried, they went right through it. They had 15 threes on us and we just couldn’t do anything to stop them on defense. On offense, their man-to-man hurt us. This time around I’m hoping we can limit our turnovers and clamp down defensively to give ourselves a better shot.”
Coming into the season, McDonald said senior Joey Bianco would be the light that guides the way for his team. Bianco has not disappointed in that role and the Wolves have only gotten better on both sides of the ball to match his level.
“We all follow his lead but something we’ve done better this year is we’ve become a solid defensive team, much better than the last couple years. Everyone works hard and we don’t give up a lot of points. Some nights we do, but most nights we know we can be competitive with almost anyone because of that defense.
“Jack Davies is a year older too and he’s been a great part of our offense this year. He’s hit 130 threes for us and with him and Joey it feels like we have a really good inside-outside game.”
Even in the games they have lost this year, McDonald says they’ve remained competitive through most of them where a year ago, things quickly got out of hand.
“Last year we were getting blown out by a few teams. This year, we really gelled and it’s been a good effort on both ends of the floor for us. We’ve competed with Deer River and we competed with Mountain Iron in three of the four halves we played with them. Last year we just didn’t have that. The mark of a good season is getting into this game on Saturday and we’ve done that so I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”
Still, McDonald knows his team is fighting an uphill battle facing a Northland team with two sets of senior twins in Nolan and Aiden Carlson and Alexander and Liam Wake.
“They have two sets of twins that are just so athletic and good on both sides of the floor. Our only hope is if they’re all not shooting well. They all shot well against us last year and we couldn’t handle it. They’re athletic and they’re going to present problems for us all game”
Winning their playoff opener Thursday night over Bigfork, Ely will face the same quick turnaround the rest of the remaining teams have, getting in just one day of practice before taking to the hardwood again. McDonald says things weren’t too heavy for the Wolves at Friday’s practice.
“We’re looking at a pretty light practice [Friday]. We want to talk about the things we have to do, work through our offense. We know they’re playing man-to-man so we can focus on that. Defensively, we’ll have to go over the biggest things and get ready to play Saturday.”
