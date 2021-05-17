Ely goes 2-2 at own weekend tournament

ELY — The Timberwolves responded after a pair of losses Friday at the Veterans Memorial Showcase to win the final two games of the tournament Saturday.
Ely returned to their winning ways Saturday in a 12-5 victory over Cook County.
Jacob Towley led the Wolves with three hits and three runs scored in addition to picking up the win on the mound. Towley threw five innings of four-hit ball giving up three runs and striking out two and walking five.
Eddie Prijatel and Will Davies added two hits and two runs scored. Erron Anderson added 3 RBIs, while Chase Sandberg added two more RBIs.
In the showcase finale, Ely came back from a 9-0 deficit after three innings to defeat International Falls on an Erron Anderson walk off hit in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.
Logan Loe (who went 3-for-4) led off the seventh with a base hit, Davies followed with a hit of his own to put runners on first and second. A fly out and strikeout left it up to Anderson, who delivered an opposite field base hit to score Loe from second base.
Anderson led the Wolves with three hits and two RBIs, Mason Davis chipped in three hits while scoring two runs and Prijatel continued his hot hitting knocking out two more hits for Ely.
Gunnar Hart came in relief for Ely throwing two scoreless innings to notch his first varsity pitching win.
The game was the conclusion of the two-day, two-site Veterans Memorial Showcase Classic. All in all, Warroad, Blackduck, Virginia, Ely, South Ridge, Cherry, International Falls, Silver Bay, Cook County and Carlton all participated.
“Another great Showcase weekend and a shout out to Virginia coach (Brian) Skadsem and his crew for hosting (four of the eight games) Friday,’’ Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said.
----
Friday’s Games
Carlton 11,
Ely 6
At Ely, Carlton took advantage of Ely miscues and walks en route to the victory.
The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first two innings on five Ely walks and two errors to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
Ely cut the lead to 7-3 after plating three runs on three hits but couldn’t stop Carlton as they added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings on their way to the win. Loe took the loss for Ely on the mound, while Davies and Joey Bianco led the Wolves with two hits each.
Silver Bay 10,
Ely 3
At Ely, the Timberwolves jumped out a 3-0 lead, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings.
In the top of the fourth, however, Silver Bay got to starting pitcher Harry Simons scoring six runs on five hits to take a 6-3 lead.
The Wolves loaded the bases in the fifth but could not get a run home and Silver Bay answered with four more to put the game out of reach.
Lane Anderson led Ely with three hits while Prijatel and Davies added two hits each.
SOFTBALL
Ely 6,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
At Nashwauk, Katrina Seliskar struck out four and allowed just three hits in a complete game effort to lead Ely to a 6-3 victory over the Spartans.
Charly Flom led the Timberwolves at the plate going 3-for-4, while Seliskar and Madeline Kallberg each went 2-for-4.
“I really liked the way we played today,’’ Ely head coach Cory Lassi said. “We really battled.’’ That included holding N-K off the scoreboard in three different innings when they had runners on base with just one out.
The Spartans were led by Johnnie Waldvogel, Carmony Folstad and Addy Gangl, each with one hit.
Ely (7-6) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Wednesday, while N-K (2-8) is at Mesabi East Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.