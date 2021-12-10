DULUTH — Area Nordic skiers got their first taste of the trails Thursday at the Proctor/Hermantown Freestyle Invitational held at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center in Duluth.
Locally, it was the Ely girls and the Mesabi East Area boys that performed the best with the Timberwolves finishing third and the Giants taking fourth.
On the girls’ side, Ely (319 points) was led by Zoe Devine’s 13th place finish with a time of 19:53.9. Phoebe Helms took 18th at 20:27.5. Ava Skustad was 24th (21:14.3) and Gracie Pointer was 33rd (22:02.4) to round out the scoring top four. Sydney Durkin finished 44th (23:04.0).
The Mesabi East Area girls finished seventh with 290 points and were led by freshman Aubree Skelton in 12th place (19:49.5) Liz Nelson took home 26th for the Giants (21:34.9). Rounding out the scoring top four were Mia Stark (22:24.3) and Wrenna Galloway (22:49.0) in 39th and 42nd, respectively. Hannah Ronning (21:41.6) finished in 46th for the red and black.
Proctor/Hermantown freshman Della Bettendorf was the individual champion, crossing the finish line with a time of 18:50.9.
In the boys’ race, two top 12 finishes from Mesabi East Area aided their fourth place cause at 326 points. Carter Skelton led the way in 11th place with a time of 17:30.8 while teammate Connor Matschiner finished just behind him in 12th (17:44.6). Senior Noah Aagenes was 26th (19:17.4) and junior Patrick Douglas (19:50.8) took home 29th to round out the scoring top four. Noah Markfort finished just behind Douglas in 30th (20:02.9).
The Ely boys finished their day in seventh place with 243 points and were led by senior Gabriel Pointer’s ninth place finish (17:18.3). Jon Hakala took home 17th place (18:06.7) while Micah Larson finished in 34th (22:26.0).
Duluth East’s Oliver Miatke won the boys event with a time of 15:55.2.
Area Nordic skiers will be back in action next Saturday at Mt. Itasca.
