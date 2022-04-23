ELY — The Ely softball team will draw on plenty of experience this season once the weather warms up and the Timberwolves are able to get on the field.
With the graduation of Sydni Richards, Ely returns eight of nine starters with even more returning with experience from the year before. With another player returning from injury and another coming back after some time away from the sport, second-year head coach Cory Lassi expects the team to be solid.
“We return 8 out of our 9 starters and 11 players that had significant playing time last year,” Lassi said. “We should have a pretty solid lineup 1-9 in our order.”
At the plate, Ely has plenty of firepower returning including senior Charly Flom, who finished the 2021 season with a .491 batting average and 36 runs scored. Senior Katrina Seliskar (.328 average, 21 RBIs) and juniors Rachel (.367/15 RBIs) and Kate Coughlin (.364/22 RBIs/10 doubles) also return.
Seliskar returns as the team’s starting pitcher. She earned eight of the team’s 10 wins from last season and struck out 80 batters. Flom and Rachel Coughlin will anchor the infield at shortstop and third base, respectively, with Kate Coughlin returning in the outfield.
Junior Cedar Ohlhauser returns to the team for the first time since her eighth grade season. She was the team’s starting catcher that year and Lassi expects her to make an impact this year. Madeline Kallberg will help out in the infield at first base and at the plate (.323/22 RBIs). Senior Raven Sainio will return to the outfield after missing most of the 2021 season due to injury.
While Seliskar returning should give some stability in the circle for Ely, Lassi says things could get dicey when the season is in full swing and the Wolves have their regular schedule mixed in with makeup games.
“We return our starting pitcher from last year. With the weather pushing back many of the games, we are going to be in a situation where we are consistently playing four games a week. We are young with our pitching depth so this will be a great opportunity to get some of our younger pitchers more experience.”
Losing only one senior due to graduation, some of the growing pains from fielding a younger team should be alleviated, Lassi hopes.
“With only having one senior last year, a lot of our younger players had to step up into larger roles than expected. We are excited to build on the experience and growth that we saw last year from this young team. We are hoping with a year of experience added with our older players, we will be able to find a way to win more of our close games.”
Hovering around .500 last year, Lassi hopes the Wolves can earn a home playoff game this year and advance into the postseason.
“We finished the season with a 10-11 record last season. We want to finish the season above .500 and compete for a top 4 seed from the north for a home playoff game.”
