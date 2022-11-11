ST. PAUL — The defending Class A state champions proved to be too much for the Ely volleyball team as the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders knocked off the Timberwolves 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 25-11) Thursday night in a state quarterfinal matchup at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The loss was the first on the season for the Timberwolves who struggled mightily in the first, third and fourth sets against the second-seeded Mayer Lutheran team.

