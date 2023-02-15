ELY—The Ely Timberwolves will once again be well represented at this year’s State Nordic Ski Meet at Giants Ridge.
Running today and Thursday, the Ely girls will hit the course one final time as a team while on the boys’ side, Dylan Durkin will tackle the classic and freestyle courses on Thursday.
Led by senior and section champion Zoe Devine, the Ely girls will look to follow up last week’s runner-up finish to Duluth East with another solid performance, with Wolves head coach Todd Hohenstein saying the team hopes to crack a finish in the top half of the field.
“The girls are ready to go out and ski together and hopefully have one of their best two races of the season,” Hohenstein said. “It’ll be interesting. It’s always hard to compare with some of the Cities teams but I think we’re probably better than what we think after skiing against Duluth East all year. Being the second place team out of Section 7, making into that top eight or top seven, that would be great for us. It’ll be fun to see how it works out for us.”
Looking at the pursuit, the Wolves will be led by Devine, who beat out all other skiers in Section 7 last week to claim the individual crown. A methodical racer, Hohenstein said Devine made sure she was prepared in every way she could be heading into last week’s big race.
“She’s always a solid classic skier. She’s just so efficient in her movements. She’s confident but always looking to make sure and always checking things last minute to make sure everything is all together. She doesn’t take anything for granted with where she finishes so you know it’s always a full effort from her.
“She went into the afternoon race with a little bit of a lead and I think that made her anxious but I think that helped move her down the course quicker. If the weather cooperates on Thursday, it should be a fun day with her potentially fighting for that state championship.”
Being one of many seniors on Ely’s roster, Hohenstein says Devine has embraced the leadership role that one hopes to assume in their last year with the program.
“She’s taken that on and has kept the personal standards that she always has. She’s looking to expand that a little bit in helping the whole team maintain that standard and work towards something. She’s definitely matured in the way that she handles the anxiety and stress of the situation. She’s far more comfortable being in that spot now and she’s put the work in. She deserves to be there and she’s not letting the doubts creep in like maybe she used to.”
Ely’s pursuit team will be rounded out by senior Phoebe Helms, juniors Claire Blauch and Ava Skustad and sophomore Anna Dunn. Seniors Kelly Thompson and Sydney Durkin will handle the sprint relays on Wednesday.
Looking at the rest of his skiers, Hohenstein says each of them has their own storyline that’s helped take the Timberwolves to great heights this season.
“Phoebe, she’s worked through an early season injury and it was tough for her to feel like she was behind some of the other girls in their progression. But she’s been very patient and not pushing things too hard and it seems as though the section meet was one of her best meets this year. It feels like she’s peaking at the right time.
“Claire has really come on this year. You look at state results from last year and I had to scroll a way down to find Claire in that finish order. Granted, it’s the state meet but she’s just a lot stronger and a more confident skier today and I’m really excited for her.
“Ava probably had the most challenging morning race for our skiers at sections but really came back in the skate race in the afternoon and made up a lot of spots. She showed some mental toughness which is something we’re preaching to the girls because the physical side of things is done. We can’t do any more. It’s all mental now. You have to have a short memory and Ava practiced that really well at sections.
“Anna has just been solid for us all the way around as our sophomore. I told the team that it’s a good thing I wear sunglasses at the finish line because I’m always in awe of the effort they put into the races. It’s pretty inspiring watching them all go out and support each other. It’s one of the best benefits to coaching.”
With Thompson and Durkin in the sprint relays, Hohenstein says having the two seniors working the shortest, most intense races feels like a natural fit for them.
“It’s a challenge moving into a sprint event. The recovery time between races is just a different pace than what you see in a 5K. They’re continuing to learn with it as it’s pretty new to every team in the state. There’s definitely an element to it with this being their last race for the Ely Nordic Wolves. That should be a great motivator for them.”
On the boys’ side, Dylan Durkin finished seventh at sections last week, taking the third of four individual spots at state in the pursuit. With the Ely boys hoping, but ultimately failing, to secure the second team spot behind Duluth East, Hohenstein said the sophomore really took the challenge to heart at sections to give his team the best odds of making it.
“He was a surprise for us. Going into it, Dylan was outside of those top four qualifying spots and he had been pretty much the entire season. As a team, we were really trying to gather an effort to go for that second spot that ultimately went to Mora. I think he stepped up with that in mind. He was skiing for his friends and his buddies on the team and, as a result, he was able to put together one of the best combinations of races.”
With the Timberwolves boys being a young squad, Hohenstein said the prospects of that group being so close to state and their closeness to each other added even more motivation.
“When he’s skiing for someone else, it really shows how close the boys are on the team. He was skiing for Silas and Milo and Eli. That really motivated him. It was definitely unexpected for him to finish as high as he did but it also gave him a clear idea of how good a skier he can be on any given day.”
With the sophomore making his first trip to state, Hohenstein said he wants Durkin to take these last few races and get as much out of them as he can.
“You can say that he’s met his goal or even exceeded his goal. So this is all icing on the cake. Make sure you’re taking it in and really try to keep the nerves at a minimum. He’s at his best when he’s relaxed and can just race. He’ll have his whole team there to root him on.
“If I could frame it for him, I would say it’s about building for next year and taking this experience back to the team. It shows the nature of this boys’ team. They’re close, they’re young and they want to ski for each other.”
With his first season as head coach of the Timberwolves coming to a close, Hohenstein says the amount of support he’s received from the skiing community has been nothing short of phenomenal.
“I’m so thankful to the Ely ski community. So many people just stop me out on the trail and offer their help to me. It’s just been an overwhelming level of support. It’s kind of expected in some way but actually seeing it is just pretty special. The transition has been challenging but it’s been very successful and that’s due to the people stepping up and offering help behind the scenes.”
With his skiers ready to tackle the final two days of the season, Hohenstein is hoping for a positive experience for all.
“Everyone’s looking to have fun and I think that’s how we end up doing our best. I know there’s excitement there but it should be a fun time for us by the end of it”
