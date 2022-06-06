ELY — Making it back to the final four of the Section 7A Baseball Tournament, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich believes his team is ready to keep fighting and go out swinging.
Today, they’ll look to keep their season alive with an elimination game against Chisholm at 4:30 p.m. in Aurora. Should they win, Ely would play another elimination game at 7 p.m. against the loser of South Ridge and Cherry.
Owners of numerous come-from-behind wins already this postseason, as well as slogging through 13 regular season games over the final three weeks of the regular season, Ivancich says his team is battle tested heading into today’s slate of games.
“I think we’ve been through the wars and the trenches here,” Ivancich said on Monday, “Our schedule has set us up for that. The fact that we’ve been able to use so many different guys through the season, a lot of our players have adopted that mentality of getting in one more at bat, playing hard until the last out. It’s worked for us and I think it’s a reason we’ve been so successful.
“None of our guys really feel like we’re out of the game even if we’re down five or more runs. It always feels like we have a chance. You get a few guys on and you can force your opponent’s hand. I think we’re experienced enough and have played enough games where we can handle that adversity a little bit better than some of the other team’s we’ve played today.”
Facing off with the Bluestreaks first today, Ivancich expects to see Chisholm ace Jude Sundquist on the mound. A tall task for any team, Ivancich said facing top pitcher after top pitcher is another reason his squad has come on so strong.
“We know we’re going to face Jude. We faced him last week as well. Between him and Beau Barry (Cherry) and [Wyatt] Olson from South Ridge, I think we’ve seen three of the four hardest throwers in our section. We’ve seen them and we know in games like that, you have to keep things manageable. If you throw the ball around and give them a big inning, that’s hard to come back from.
“If it’s a one or two run game, that’s something you can handle. If we keep things close, then we have a chance against all of the aces out there. We know Jude is the real deal, probably the best pitcher we’ve seen in a number of years so we’re ready for a challenge.”
Playing to a record of 9-12 last season, the Timberwolves have made an impressive turnaround this year, putting up a record of 17-7 so far while earning the No. 3 seed in the section. A return to form for a historically solid team, Ivancich said Ely has already proven plenty this year.
“With as many guys as we had coming back from last year’s team, we had it in the back of our minds that we’d come in with a lot of talent this year. We planned for a better season and to hopefully make a run and we’re doing that right now. Even next year bodes well with all the young talent we have despite the five seniors we’re losing to graduation.
“I think that comes from the attitude our guys have had. We’ve played 14 kids this year and found success with the younger ones. These last three weeks where we grinded out 13 games, that’s like a major league type of schedule. Our depth allowed us to be successful and hats off to our kids for finding ways to step up and hats off to our older guys for making those younger guys feel welcome.”
Planning for what’s directly in front of them in the form of the ‘Streaks, Ivancich said keeping the mistakes down is going to be key defensively.
“We have to play some defense and we have to limit our own errors. When you’re facing a dominant pitcher, you can’t let the other team get any free runs.”
Offensively, it’s about battling through each at bat.
“We have to be able to put the ball in play as much as we can. We’ve got to cut down on the strikeouts. And they’re going to happen against the best pitchers, but if we put a few more balls in play and force them to make plays, that’s going to help us a lot.”
