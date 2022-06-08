AURORA — Fighting for their playoff lives for the second game in a row, the Ely baseball team was pushed to the edge late Tuesday night in Aurora.
Facing off with No. 2 Cherry with a trip to today’s section finals on the line, the No. 3 Timberwolves found themselves down 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth with just three outs left to their name.
But as they’ve done all season and all playoffs long, Ely found a way to respond and come away with a win, scoring three in the home half of the extra inning to get the 5-4 win, earning a trip to today’s finals against top-seeded South Ridge.
“It’s just never say die with us,” Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said. “We pitched 16 good innings today and our guys made plays, played defense and we gave ourselves a chance. Credit to our kids for playing through all the adversity today and getting it done twice. We could’ve put our heads down going into the bottom of the eighth against Cherry but our guys believed in themselves and knew they could do it again like they have before.”
Facing off with Tigers pitcher Noah Asuma in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ely got the rally started with a leadoff double to center from Deegan Richards. Richards quickly came home to score after Erron Anderson hit a ball up the right side that bounced right through the Cherry second baseman’s legs, 4-3 game.
Asuma got the strikeout of Mason Davis for the first out. Chase Sandberg then came up to the plate and hit a single to right. Anderson sprinted his way over to third, giving Sandberg plenty of time to reach second while the Tigers attempted to make the play at third.
With one out, Asuma walked Preston Hines to load up the bases. Eddie Prijatel took advantage of the situation, hitting an infield single that allowed Anderson to come home, beating out the play at the plate.
With the winning run at third, Logan Loe came up to bat with just one out and laid down the squeeze bunt. Sam Leeson, courtesy running for Sandberg, was halfway home by the time ball met bat and there was nothing left for the Tigers to do but let the run come home, ending their season while giving new life into Ely’s.
With his team falling just short, Cherry skipper Brian Kemp said it was a tough loss, but commended both teams on a great game.
“Our guys competed,” Kemp said. “They competed every day they came out. We have a good group of kids but we came up just short of what we wanted to do. After not performing well in the first game, there was no doubt we thought we’d bounce back in the second game but Ely battled. They made the plays and executed. We had our chances but the little mistakes made the difference for us today.”
The contest ran scoreless for the first five innings when Ely’s Loe faced off with Cherry starter Sam Serna. Both pitchers were dealing, never facing more than one batter above the minimum until the sixth inning.
Loe, who had pitched earlier in the day against Chisholm, reached his pitch count and was replaced by Drew Marolt in the top of the sixth, giving the Tigers their first chance to get on the board.
Noah Asuma reached on a leadoff error and stole his way to second an out later. With two outs, Beau Barry cracked a two-run homer over the center-right field fence, putting the Tigers on top 2-0. Marolt got out of the inning shortly after, bringing Serna back to the mound.
Pinch hitter Jacob Towley got the best of Serna in his first at-bat of the day, hitting an infield single to lead things off. Not wanting things to get out of hand, Kemp replaced Serna with Asuma, hoping to close out the final two innings with the lead intact.
An infield error from the Tigers allowed Joey Bianco to reach with Towley and Bianco advancing a base on a fielder’s choice the next at bat. Another fielder’s choice meant Richards was thrown out at first while Towley came in to score, 2-1 Tigers.
A runner still on third, Anderson had his biggest hit of the day thus far, knocking a single to left field to bring the second run home, tying things up at two.
Marolt and Asuma both worked through some things in the seventh inning, with Marolt surrendering three straight one-out walks before striking out two batters in a row to end the threat. Asuma found himself with runners on first and second, but staved off the threat with a solid defensive play behind him.
Heading into extra innings, the Tigers jumped on the chance to end the game quickly, with Barry leading off with a single to center. Barry stole his way to second and, after Marolt struck out Carter Nelson, attempted to steal third.
Ely’s pitcher Sandberg attempted to make the throw down at third, but the ball sailed long into the outfield, allowing Barry to get up and score the go-ahead run. One out later, the Tigers kept the inning going with Jake Koskela singling to right.
Pinch running for Koskela, Evan Graves moved to second on a wild pitch and then stole his way to third. Isaiah Asuma and Serna were both walked, loading up the bases with two outs. Marolt then issued his third straight walk, allowing Noah Asuma to reach while another run came in, 4-2 Cherry.
Ivancich swapped out Marolt for Gunnar Hart to end the inning with Cherry’s next batter grounding out to third to move things into the bottom of the fourth.
Down, but not out, Ely worked their late game magic one more time, pulling off the 5-4 win as described above. For Cherry, Kemp had to give credit to his starter Serna in his last high school game.
“I told him he’s one of the best competitors to ever come through here. The kid always wanted the ball in the big game,” Kemp said. “He wanted to make the play in every sport he played. He’s going to be a tough one to replace. All the seniors will be.”
Kemp said the Tigers will hopefully retain a lot of talent next season with plenty of their players looking forward to Legion ball.
“We have a bunch of them playing this season so we’ll come back next year and be competitive again. There’s a lot of kids that are playing and buying into what’s being taught all the way through.”
For Ely, the win sets up a section finals with top-seeded South Ridge. Expending plenty of pitching in their back-to-back extra inning games against Chisholm and Cherry, Ivancich said the Wolves will need to piece something together for today.
“We’re a little shorthanded pitching wise. Some guys are going to see the mound that threw some B-squad this season so hopefully they can throw strikes. We’re confident that our guys can make plays on defense so as long as we can keep the ball in the park, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
Seeing themselves back in the finals for the first time since 2019, Ivancich said this year’s team has come a long way after a rough 2021 season.
“It’s a big turnaround from last year winning just eight games. It’s been a good year for us so we’re happy to be back. These kids have been in so many tough situations where you make comebacks and even when you don’t sometimes. Good and bad things will happen but you can’t get down on yourself. We tell the kids that you have to stay off the rollercoaster and stay even keel if you want to give yourself a chance to win.”
Today’s section finals are set to begin at 5 p.m. in Aurora. Coming out of the elimination bracket, Ely will need to win twice in order to make it to state.
