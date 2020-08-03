Ely, E-G advance to Final Four

ELY/AURORA — Eveleth-Gilbert and Ely have reached the Final Four after both having successful weekends at the Division II Eighth Senior Babe Ruth District Tournament.
Top-seeded Ely knocked off Eveleth-Gilbert, 12-4 and Saturday, and defeated Taconite 7-3 on Sunday to reach the next round in Ely on Thursday.
The Golden Bears, meanwhile, opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over International Falls before falling to Ely in the game that immediately followed in the double elimination tournament. Eveleth-Gilbert came back on Sunday to win a pair of elimination games — 2-0 over International Falls and 12-7 over Taconite, which sent them to the Final Four in Ely.
Against E-G Saturday, Ely scored seven runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 12-4 win over E-G at Veterans Memorial Field, according to the Ely Baseball Family page on Facebook.
Trevor Mattson ripped a three-run double as part of the fourth-inning explosion and finished three-for-four with five RBI. Zach Cheney added two hits and two RBI, Ryan Quick contributed two hits, Dalton Schreffler scored three times and Bryce Longwell tossed three innings of scoreless relief to save the win for starter Cam McRoberts.
On Sunday, Ely scored a 7-3 win over Taconite. Dalton Schreffler went the distance, scattering nine hits and striking out five. At the plate, Schreffler had two hits and an RBI and Trevor Mattson knocked in two runs as Ely improved to 17-2.
Eveleth later beat Taconite 12-7, eliminating Taconite and setting up the Final Four on Thursday: Esko vs. Eveleth-Gilbert at 5 p.m. and Ely vs. Cook County at 7:30 p.m.
In E-G’s first game Sunday, Zach Lindseth had all the right stuff for the Golden Bears, allowing zero runs and beating International Falls, 2-0. The pitching was strong on both sides as Lindseth struck out five, and walked none. International Falls pitching struck out nine E-G batters.
Lindseth took the win pitching a complete game for Eveleth-Gilbert. He allowed five hits, and zero runs over seven innings. Riley Larson took the loss for International Falls. He lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.
Will Bittmann went yard in the fourth inning for his first career home run to break a 0-0 tie, and put the Bears ahead for good.
Bobby Lind led E-G with two hits in three at bats. The Bears didn’t commit a single error in the field.
One bright spot for the Broncos was a single by Palm in the second inning.
In Eveleth-Gilbert’s second must-win game, they took the lead late and defeated Taconite 12-7 Sunday. E-G trailed 7-2 after five innings, and scored six in the top of the sixth inning. Bobby Lind had a big two-run single to fuel the big inning.
Bats blistered as Eveleth-Gilbert collected 13 hits, and Taconite compiled nine hits in the high-scoring game.
EG opened the scoring in the second inning when Carter Flannigan singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Carter Mavec got the win on the mound for E-G. He pitched one inning, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out one and walking zero. Brandon Lind threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen . Lind recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Flannigan started the game for Eveleth-Gilbert. He allowed six hits and five runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one.
Zach Lindseth, Kodi Intihar, Hunter Pederson, and Brandon Lind each had multiple hits for E-G. Andrew Hakly led E-G with three stolen bases, as they ran wild with five stolen bases.
Complete Tournament Results
Saturday's Games
Esko 13, Cook County 1
Aurora 5, Proctor 3
Cook County 19, Proctor 8 (Proctor eliminated)
Eveleth 4, Int. Falls 3
Ely 12, Eveleth-Gilbert 4
Taconite 5, Virginia 4
Int. Falls 11, Virginia 0 (Virginia eliminated)
Sunday's Games
Esko 11, Aurora 1
Cook County 16, Aurora 3
Eveleth-Gilbert 2, Int. Falls 0 (Int. Falls eliminated)
Ely 7, Taconite 3
Eveleth 12, Taconite 7 (Taconite eliminated)
Thursday's Games in Ely
5:00 - Esko vs Eveleth-Gilbert
7:30 - Ely vs. Cook County
Saturday in Aurora
2:30 - Loser 1 vs. Loser 2
5:00- Winner 1 vs. Winner 2
7:30 - Winner of 2:30 game vs. Loser of 5:00 game
Sunday in Ely
3:30 - Championship
6:00 - Second game if needed
