Ely 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves controlled play Thursday and cruised to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-17) victory over Mesabi East.
Ely was led by Katrina Seliskar with 29 set assists, 5 digs, 2 ace serves; McKenna Coughlin with 14 kills, 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Madeline Kallberg with 4 kills, 7 digs; Kellen Thomas with 3 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Rachel Coughlin with 8 kills, 2 blocks and Kate Coughlin with 8 digs and 3 ace serves.
Mesabi East, meanwhile, had Aaliyah Sahr with 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Kora Forsline with 3 kills; Lindsey Baribeau with 7 kills, 6 blocks; Kaitlynn James with 2 kills, 8 digs, 17 assists; Maija Hill with 4 kills; and Steph Zimmer with 17 digs.
The Giants play at Deer River and Ely hosts International Falls, both on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.