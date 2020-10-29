Ely downs Mesabi East, 3-0

Ely 3,

Mesabi East 0

At Ely, the Timberwolves controlled play Thursday and cruised to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-17) victory over Mesabi East.

Ely was led by Katrina Seliskar with 29 set assists, 5 digs, 2 ace serves; McKenna Coughlin with 14 kills, 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Madeline Kallberg with 4 kills, 7 digs; Kellen Thomas with 3 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Rachel Coughlin with 8 kills, 2 blocks and Kate Coughlin with 8 digs and 3 ace serves.

Mesabi East, meanwhile, had Aaliyah Sahr with 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Kora Forsline with 3 kills; Lindsey Baribeau with 7 kills, 6 blocks; Kaitlynn James with 2 kills, 8 digs, 17 assists; Maija Hill with 4 kills; and Steph Zimmer with 17 digs.

The Giants play at Deer River and Ely hosts International Falls, both on Monday.

