AURORA — The Section 7A No. 3 seeded Ely baseball team played six games last week to get ready for the playoffs this week.
The Timberwolves didn’t look very tired at all on Tuesday afternoon as they opened up playoff action in Aurora, beating Littlefork-Big Falls 10-0 in five innings.
“Playing that six games last week might have hurt us a little,” Timberwolves head coach Frank Ivancich said. “But I did see a lot of good things out there today.”
Senior Mason Davis got the start on the mound for Ely. He walked a hitter in the top of the first but A.J. Keneble was tossed out trying to steal second by Timberwolves catcher Chase Sandberg.
Ely grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff hitter Joey Bionco ripped a Triple.
“Bianco has just been on fire at the plate,” Ivancich said.
Bianco came across to score when he tagged up after a Caid Chittum fly out,
Davis put the Vikings down in order in the top of the second inning. Ely could not get anything going themselves in the second and the score remained 1-0 after two innings.
Littlefork-Big Falls loaded the bases in the top of the third inning when Jax Sullivan hit a single. That ended up being the only hit the Vikings would get in the contest. Davis got a grounder to end the inning and Ely held on to the 1-0 lead.
The Timberwolves exploded for four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Bianco started it all by hitting a double. Caid Chittum knocked in Bianco with an RBI single.
Deegan Richards and Erron Anderson were both walked to load the bases with just one out. Davis then hit an RBI single to score Richards and Anderson came across to score on an error.
The Timberwolves had a 5-0 lead after three innings of ball.
“We were hitting the ball,” Ivancich said. “When we got runners on we were knocking them in.”
Davis shut the Vikings down in order in the top of the fourth inning. The Timberwolves added to their lead in the bottom of the frame.
Logan Loe hit a single, Chittum reached on an error, and Richards knocked them both in when he crushed a triple to the fence. Richards then scored when Anderson reached on an error.
In the top of the fifth Davis hit the first batter and walked the second hitter. Ivancich then made a trip out to the mound.
“I asked him if he was on,” Ivancich said. “He told me his arm was getting a little sore and that was enough for me.”
Loe came in to pitch and he walked the first hitter he faced. He then struck out Thomas Larson to get the first out.
He then struck out Owen Erickson to make it two outs in the inning, Kneble grounded out to end the inning.
The Timberwolves came up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bianco walked, Chittum also walked, and both stole a base to put runners at second and third with just one out.
Richards came to the plate and ripped a single to score the pair and end the game by the ten run rule.
“We did what we had to do,” Ivancich said. “Now we just have to wait to see if we face Barnum or Deer River.”
Ely was to face the winner of the Barnum and Deer River in the late game Tuesday. The Mesabi Tribune was already put to press by time that game ended.
Results can be found in Thursday’s paper.
