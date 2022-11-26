ELY—Returning nearly every player from last year’s squad, the Ely girls’ basketball team is riding high heading into the 2022-23 season.
Third-year head coach Max Gantt says the excitement can be felt across the entire program after losing out on just two seniors and returning their entire starting five.
“We have most of our girls back,” Gantt said. “They’ve put in some work. Some of them had a really good volleyball season and as a team, we finished well last year. We’re excited for what we have this year and what we’re building.”
The return of starters Grace LaTourell (Jr.), Sarah Visser (Jr.), Madeline Kallberg (Sr.), Madeline Perry (Sr.) and Madison Rohr (Sr.) are welcomed by Gantt. The Wolves will also benefit from junior transfer Hannah Penke and sophomore Clare Thomas.
“We feel with that group of girls, we can be pretty strong. They can do a lot of things.”
Last month, the Ely school board approved a co-op agreement with Northeast Range for girls’ basketball due to low numbers from the Nighthawks program. For the Timberwolves’ varsity squad, that means Gantt expects newly added sophomore Maizy Sundblad to see some varsity playing time.
“As of right now, she’s the only one coming over at the varsity level. We’re happy to have her. Hopefully in the future there’s more. We’d like to keep giving players from Northeast Range the opportunity to play basketball if they want to.”
Coaching most of these players since they were younger and now in his third year as varsity head coach, Gantt feels like things are clicking a bit faster as the season starts up.
“I’ve had this group since they were young so they know what to expect. They have fun but they know they’re in for a long season. We have high expectations. We want to win a home playoff game again and get back to that final four like we did last year. We’ll have to beat some good teams to get there but these girls are talented.”
Looking at the team that plans to hit the court for their first game next week, Gantt says his squad can do a little bit of everything with success.
“We want to play a physical defensive game and we want to get up and down the court quickly. We feel comfortable shooting the three but also attacking the rim when we need to. If we’re shooting and attacking the rim, then we’re pretty happy. Defensively, we can’t be giving up any easy looks.”
Facing off with third-seeded South Ridge last year in the 7A quarterfinals, the Timberwolves shocked plenty with a 69-63 upset over the Panthers. In the 7A semis against Cromwell-Wright, the Timberwolves fell seven points short of a championship game appearance. Gantt says those two games are perfect examples of what Ely is capable of if they’re putting it all together.
“We saw South Ridge twice before and lost both times. They were not close games. In three games against them we were probably winning for a total of 10 minutes. We went on a great run, got some steps defensively, hit threes and finished at the free throw line. We showed up to play in those games and that’s what we need every night this year.”
On this year’s schedule, Gantt says they’ll see a number of teams multiple times once again and the Wolves will use that as a barometer for improvement.
“We’ll see Chisholm, International Falls, North Woods and Cherry twice. That can be a benefit for us if we adjust for them. We might see some of them a third time in the playoffs. It’s a good thing for us and anytime you play someone three times, it’s going to get interesting.”
Opening the season with Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Gantt will look to see if his team has received the message about this year.
“We want to be intense on defense and hopefully that leads to some easy buckets on offense. Giving everyone their touches, driving to the rim and hitting our shots are going to be big keys for us. Those are things we want every game so we have to start off strong from the first game.”
