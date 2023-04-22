ELY—For the Ely softball team, experience is a two-sided coin.
The Timberwolves have five girls returning as three-year starters this season. After that, however, there are some shoes to fill and some spots to shore up if they hope to compete.
Third-year head coach Cory Lassi will lean on twin seniors Kate and Rachel Coughlin once again. In left field, Kate finished the year as an All-Arrowhead pick in left field, hitting .500 while driving in 31 runs. Sister Rachel (.367 hitting percentage in 2022) will anchor third base and is one of the team’s best defensive players according to Lassi.
Other key returners include Clare Thomas (CF), only a sophomore but already a three-year starter who hit .431 as a freshman as well as current freshman Zoe MacKenzie who takes over at the No. 1 pitching spot. MacKenzie finished with a 3-4 record last year and threw 40.1 innings, giving up 44 earned runs.
The Timberwolves hope to see production from another senior in Madeline Kallberg. Kallberg will anchor first base and hit in the middle of the lineup after hitting .306 as a junior. Returning to the team is Hannah Penke, who returned to the Ely School District this year. Penke will plug the gap at shortstop and should hit towards the top of the lineup as a junior.
From there, a number of eighth graders will need to fill some spots for the Timberwolves. Lassi expects Amelia Penke to contribute in the middle infield and provide a solid bat in the lineup. Behind the plate will be another eighth grader in Peyton Huntington doing the majority of the catching.
“We’ll lean on our upperclassmen for experience,” Lassi said. “We should be pretty solid defensively. I think our offense will improve as our younger players get more at bats during the season.”
Lassi hopes the younger players learn fast and give the Timberwolves a chance to improve on last year’s 11-7 record.
“We’ll be young in a few key spots but each game will provide experience for some of our younger players in these positions.”
Lassi says the ultimate goal is to earn a home playoff game and to win it, securing Ely a spot in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Along with that, finding ways to improve every day remains important.
