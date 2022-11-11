ST. PAUL—The defending Class A state champions proved to be too much for the Ely volleyball team as the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders knocked off the Timberwolves 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 25-11) Thursday night in a state quarterfinal matchup at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
On Friday, the Timberwolves bounced back with a 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 25-12) win over Pine River-Backus in the consolation semifinals. Ely will play for the consolation championship today at 10:30 a.m. against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River.
—
Thursday’s Match
Ely’s loss to Mayer Lutheran was the first on the season for the Timberwolves. Ely struggled mightily in the first, third and fourth sets against the second-seeded Crusaders.
Ely struggled out of the gate against a 4-2 Crusader offense where every attacker was a threat. Mayer Lutheran’s Gabby Wachholz picked up her first kill of the night to make it a 1-1 game and the Timberwolves let the Crusaders take an early 10-6 lead thanks to a number of errors ranging from hitting, serving and setting.
Kills from Kate and Rachel Coughlin got Ely back in the kill column, but Mayer Lutheran had plenty of firepower to go around with Wachholz, Madeline Guetzkow, Stella Maass and Danica Martin all getting in on the action.
The Timberwolves closed the gap to four at 15-11 when Hannah Penke picked up one of her team-high 11 kills on the night, but the Crusaders took 10 of the final 14 points to sprint to the finish line in the set as Maass picked up the last kill, 25-15.
Ely found their footing in the second set and showed they could hang with Mayer Lutheran. Lilli Rechichi found a kill for the Timberwolves to knot things at three. Rachel Coughlin found a kill while sister Kate Coughlin picked up an ace to keep the Timberwolves moving. The short run continued with Rechichi and Kate Coughlin grabbing kills to tie things at nine.
Both squads were tied again in the set at 12 and 16 before it looked like Ely could run away with things. Penke grabbed a kill for the Wolves who then went up by three when the Crusaders had a pair of errors on the attack.
Still, Mayer Lutheran battled back and tied the game at 21 after an Ely attacking error. The sides were tied again at 22, 23 and 24 before the Timberwolves defense forced a pair of errors out of the Crusaders. Penke and Kate Coughlin had contributing kills down the stretch as Ely snagged the second set 26-24.
That’s about as bright as things got for Ely, however, as the final two sets were dominated by Mayer Lutheran. All the mistakes the Crusaders had in the second set seemed to disappear in the third and fourth as their potent attack allowed them to force the Wolves to make some very tough plays.
Eventually, they took the third 25-12 and closed out the match in the fourth 25-11.
Penke led the Timberwolves at the net with 11 kills and 13 digs. Rachel Coughlin had eight kills, eight digs and two blocks. Kate Coughlin added five kills, 13 digs and three aces.
Madeline Kallberg led from the back with 17 kills. She added 10 set assists. Sarah Visser led the team in assists with 16 to go with 11 digs.
—
Friday’s Match
Against the Tigers, the Timberwolves managed to grab the first set with relative ease. After dropping the second, a back and fourth third fell in favor of Ely, allowing them to cruise to the match win in the fourth.
Hannah Penke had herself a monster game for the Wolves piling on 19 kills to lead her squad. Lilli Rechichi was next with 12 while Kate Coughlin added nine. Rachel Coughlin led the team in digs with 15, Sarah Visser had 13, Kate Coughlin 11 and Penke and Rechichi with 10 each.
Visser put up 20 set assists while Madeline Kallberg had 18. Rechichi led in blocks with three. Penke had four aces to go with Kallberg’s three.
The win sends Ely into today’s Class A consolation final. They’ll take on fourth-seeded Badger/Greenbush-Middle River beginning at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
