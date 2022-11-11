ST. PAUL—The defending Class A state champions proved to be too much for the Ely volleyball team as the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders knocked off the Timberwolves 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 25-11) Thursday night in a state quarterfinal matchup at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

On Friday, the Timberwolves bounced back with a 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 25-12) win over Pine River-Backus in the consolation semifinals. Ely will play for the consolation championship today at 10:30 a.m. against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River.

