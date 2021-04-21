Ely baseball optimistic about 2021

ELY — Head baseball coach Frank Ivancich is confident in his team heading into the 2021 season considering he has 41 players out for baseball in grades 7-12 and the Ely players had a very good summer baseball season.
The 19th-year coach refers to his squad’s numbers as his team’s strength.
“Our strength going into this spring is that we have guys who have some playing experiences, especially with the lost spring season. Our kids playing last summer was a huge advantage,’’ Ivancich said. “Another strength is our kids are excited to play and continue to strive for a section and state run as we have in the past. Many of these kids were on the B-Squad and moved up to the varsity team for Section tournaments. They were on the bench watching and being a part of teams that made it to the State in 2017 and 2018 and Section runner up in 2019. They want to continue that success we have been so fortunate to have over the years.’’
Ely comes into the new season with the following key losses: Dalton Schreffler, P-SS; Nils DeRemee, 2B; TJ Banks, OF; and Bryce Longwell, P-1B.
The Timberwolves have a number of key returners, as well, in senior Will Davies, C-IF; senior Lane Anderson, 3B-DH; junior Mason Davis, OF; sophomore Joey Bianco, OF; and junior pitchers, Jacob Towley and Harry Simons
Expected to contribute are junior Eddie Prijatel, IF-P; sophomore 1B Erron Anderson; junior Bryce Fairchild, P; sophomore C-IF Logan Loe; and senior Cameron Kienitz, OF.
Even with the numbers and having several key returners, “we are young and inexperienced at the varsity level. Despite playing this summer most of our players have not played an instrumental role on a varsity team. Having the numbers we have, I am quite optimistic that we will be able to put a quality product on the field by season’s end. Losing our middle infield leaves a HUGE void for us to fill. Dalton and Nils patrolled the middle infield for they years. They will be missed.’’
Looking ahead to 2021, “as with every year we are very optimistic. A lot of new players must step up for us to be successful. Our middle infield play and consistent pitching are some areas of concern going into this spring and will be keys this spring to our success. We have plenty of numbers and guys will get plenty of opportunities to play. As I have told them, we will always get our opponents’ best so we must work hard and be ready to play every game. We take that as a compliment and as respect other teams have for us.’’
The ongoing coronavirus continues to be a concern, even though it’s a full year since the 2020 spring sports season was canceled.
“Being delayed until April 12 due to another school shut down, we just appreciate the chance to play,’’ Ivancich said. “As I have told my players take each practice, each game and play it as if it’s your last, we just have learned to take things one day — maybe even one week at a time. It’s been a crazy year a lot of wild plays and pitches to use baseball terms.’’
Ely continues to have big goals for this season.
“As with every season, we expect to be in the mix for another Section 7A title. Goal is to get better with every week and put ourselves in a situation to make a run for another state tournament appearance [2012, 2014, 2016, 2017].
Ivancich says South Ridge, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cherry, Silver Bay and Carlton are all great programs and will contend in Section 7A.
Ely hosts Deer River today at 4:30 p.m.
