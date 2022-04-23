ELY — The Ely baseball team finished last season with a record of 9-12.
Longtime head coach Frank Ivancich chalks up last year’s middling season to inexperience on the diamond as well as some inconsistencies when it comes to pitching. With all but one starter returning as well as over a dozen players with varsity experience, Ivancich hopes those problems are behind his team.
“Our lack of varsity experience was exposed and that led to some inconsistency on the mound and in our infield, which we struggled to overcome last spring.”
Pitching-wise, Ely’s most experienced returner is Harry Simons, with 46 innings pitched last season. From there, the Timberwolves have some catching up to do.
“Harry, along with some inexperienced underclassmen, will be asked to provide some consistency on the mound this spring. We must be able to throw strikes consistently if we want to improve on last season’s record. If we struggle in those two areas again this spring we will have another tough season in 2022.”
Defensively, Ivancich expects his outfield to be strong with seniors Mason Davis (.270 batting average/16 hits) and Eddie Prijatel (.333/19 hits) and junior Joey Bianco (30 putouts in centerfield) holding things down.
“I feel our outfield play will be one of our strengths. Those three had over 70 putouts with 10 assists and only four errors last spring.”
Erron Anderson will return at first base with Ivancich calling him the team’s most consistent player offensively and in the infield. He finished 2021 with a .328 average, 21 hits and a team-high 16 RBIs.
Senior Chase Sandberg performed well during the summer Legion season, hitting at a .400 clip to earn a spot as the team’s designated hitter this spring. He’ll be joined by senior Jacob Towley (.270/10 RBIs), who returns after shoulder surgery.
“He adds much needed pop to our lineup.”
Along with Anderson, Sandberg and Towley, the Wolves will look towards two underclassmen to step up and fill some vital roles in sophomore catcher Drew Marolt and freshman shortstop Caid Chittum.
“Both are being counted on to anchor the middle for years to come.”
A contingent of juniors will also be counted on for the Timberwolves including Logan Loe (P/2B), Preston Hines (3B/DH) and Gunnar Hart (P). Senior Bryce Fairchild (P) and sophomore Deegan Richards (IF/OF) should also play into the mix.
Ivancich expects some familiar faces to creep up near the top of Section 7A and hopes his team is ready to be included with them.
“South Ridge is the defending section champion and continues to reload each season. Them, along with improved teams of Cherry, Chisholm, Cook County and Silver Bay will all be in the mix along with us. Our goal is the same every season: Get to the final four and contend for a section championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.