Ely alum Gerzin returns to lead Timberwolves

ELY — If there’s one thing Ely/Northeast Range High School football coach Louis Gerzin wants to instill in his players, it’s playing hard-nosed football.
The first-year Timberwolves mentor is doing exactly that as they get ready to begin the 2021 season.
Ely, which will play a nine-man schedule during the regular season, then move to 11-man during the playoffs, will be led by seniors Mason Davis, Harry Simons, Eddie Prijatel, Chase Sandberg, Alec Cooke and Drayke Hanninen.
What does Gerzin need out of those seniors?
“We need an attitude, a mean attitude,” Gerzin said. “Their work ethic has been great. They’ve been hitting hard in practice. They’re looking good and crisp for the season.”
Davis will be the Timberwolves’ signal caller, and he’s a breath of fresh air for the first-time coach.
“He’s making the offense run smoothly,” Gerzin said. “He’s done a good job helping the other players out, too. He’s a competent quarterback. He can handle anything we throw at him.”
The junior class consists of Jason Kerntz, Jackson Hegman, Gunnar Hart, Logan Meskill and Ashton Cooke.
Those juniors will see significant playing time this season.
“They need to step up, and they’re showing they can do that,” Gerzin said.
Offensively, Gerzin has one philosophy — move the ball forward.
“We’re still figuring out what we want to do,” Gerzin said. “We just combined with Northeast Range. We have some new personnel, so we have to figure out our offensive identity in the next couple of weeks.
“Today was our first day with those guys. They stuck around after practice and did well. I’m glad we’re giving them the opportunity to play some football.”
Defensively, there’s only one demand.
“We have to play hard-nosed defense.” Gerzin said. “We have to work on getting down hill, and make the pads pop. We have to initiate the hitting.”
Gerzin is excited to get his first season off the ground.
“We have a hardworking group of kids, who have faced adversity in the past,” Gerzin said. “They’re taking the next step in their football careers, and I’m excited to be a part of that.
“We’ve installed a culture of hard work and focus. We want to stay focused throughout the whole game. The kids have done a good job picking up that. They’re excited to hit. They’re excited to work. It’s been an easy transition for me.”
