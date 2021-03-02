Ely aiming for top two finishes at Section 7 Nordic meet

ELY — Looking ahead to today’s Section 7 Nordic ski championships, Ely head coach Paula Anderson expects both the boys and girls teams to have solid days with outside shots of both qualifying as a team for the state meet.
With plenty of state experience already on their squad, Anderson says their top contenders should almost certainly qualify for state, while really solid days from everyone else could shake up which teams and individuals qualify after that. The top two teams and six highest individuals not on those teams qualify for state on both the boys and girls sides.
“With our depth this year, we don’t know team-wise where it will all pan out,” Anderson said. “The boys have a shot at second place. Duluth East looks really strong and are the favorites while CEC was second last year and they returned all of their kids on the boys side. Both of them will be going for the boys title and I think second is up for grabs for us if we perform very well.”
On the girls side, Duluth East is the clear favorite, but second place is a mystery with Anderson thinking the Wolves can take it if all the pieces fall into place.
“No idea how all of that is going to wash out with second place. There’s a lot of teams in the mix for that and I think our girls have as good a shot as the others to get there.”
Individually, Ely’s top skiers in Jasper Johnston and Zoe Devine aim to make return trips to state no matter the team outcome. Johnston was the section champion on the boys side last year with Devine finishing runner-up on the girls side. The pair finished 4th and 12th, respectively at state.
Anderson says Johnston will be challenged by Duluth Marshall’s Declan Hutchinson as well as Duluth East’s Ian Morse. After taking the section crown last year, Johnston looks to be the favorite this year.
“Jasper is hoping to win like last year. If he has a regular day, he should be just fine.”
On the girls side, Anderson says Devine’s 2nd last year came as a surprise to many and that a top three or four finish this year would be a really strong result for her. She’ll need to contend with Proctor’s Bella Bettendorf, Duluth East’s Lily Brown and Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton at the top of the pack.
“There are quite a few girls that will be competitive. I don’t know who is going to come out on top. Zoe being in that top three or four, she’d be really happy with that.”
Should the teams not qualify, Anderson says Gabriel Pointer and Phoebe Helms have the next best shots to make it individually.
With both the class and skate races being just 4K as opposed to 5K this year, Anderson says the strategy will change somewhat for the racers.
“The skate is very similar. They’ll just take an earlier cutoff on the course but the classic is very different. There’s no pacing in that race this year. Once you get to the 3K mark or so, it’s just downhill the rest of the way. Last year there was a big wall you had to pace yourself for, but that’s not the case this year.”
With nice looking weather in the forecast for today, Anderson says weather shouldn’t be a factor. The biggest challenge for skiers could be a mental one as they’ll be skiing in different pods that start at different times.
“I think the kids are a little more nervous because they don’t know where they stack up with everyone. We’ve only raced three teams at a time this season so normally you’d have a sense of where everyone would be. That’s just not the case this year.”
Ultimately, the goal for Anderson is for both her teams to qualify, but if they can’t, getting three or four individuals to state would be a great day.
“That’s the next best thing for us. We have some that will certainly make it and some that are right on the cusp. The kids were looking pretty good today. They were energized and ready to go. The courses should be fast so it’ll be a fun day.”
