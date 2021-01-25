HIBBING — The Hibbing girls basketball team is mired in a three-game losing streak, but it isn’t for a lack of effort.
The Bluejackets have played three tough teams in the process, but a mistake here, or a mistake there have put Hibbing on the losing end of those games.
The Bluejackets will try to end that three-game skid today when they host Hermantown, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
According to Hibbing coach Matt Erickson it’s all about cleaning some things up, then those games get turned around.
“Plain and simple, we’ve gotten out to slow starts,” Erickson said. “We’re a little rusty. I can see us getting better in different ways. We’re facing some tough teams, which isn’t easy. I have to give credit to the teams we’re playing.
“They’re good teams, so the blame isn’t all on us. Those other teams have something to do with it, too.”
Last season, the Bluejackets and the Hawks matched up three times. Hermantown won all three of those games by a total of five points.
“They were all close games, and I expect that to be the same,” Erickson said. “We lost some key players, and they lost some key players. I think we’ll have a chance. We have a chance to win every game we go into, but we have to go out and perform a little better.”
In Hibbing’s last loss to Virginia, Lexiss Trygg posed some problems under the basket. Guarding individuals with some height has been one of the culprits in the streak.
That will be no different today as the Hawks have Elly Schmidt, who has some height, but she can play all over the floor.
“They have a similar player,” Erickson said. “She’s more of an all-around player, inside and out. She’s good.”
Hibbing certainly has the talent to snap the skid.
The Bluejackets only lost one starter from last year’s team. They return Jacie Clusiau, Haley Hawkinson, Fanci Williams and Makenzie Clough, along with Reese Aune and Nora Petrich.
They have to believe in themselves.
“When you have a lot of expectations, and you don’t meet those expectations right away, you start dwelling on the negatives,” Erickson said. “We need to move on from that, and remember that we have a lot of good players on our team.
“If we can put it together, we can beat some of the top teams in our section. Hermantown is one of those teams.”
To get over the hump, Hibbing has to start executing things better, both offensively and defensively.
“We’ve had different things go wrong,” Erickson said. “We’ve found different ways to lose these games, whether it’s 3-point shooting, conditioning for foul trouble, it seems like it’s something different every night.
“We can’t use those as excuses. We need to go out and find a way to win. That’s what we’re searching for right now, finding ways to win.”
