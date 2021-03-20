Eagles use big second half to get past Tigers

CHERRY — Through one half, it looked as if No. 4 Cherry and No. 5 Northland were in for another tight battle Saturday afternoon, with the Eagles leading 34-33.
But Northland looked unstoppable in the second half, capitalizing on every Cherry error they could find to blow past the Tigers, 73-58, ending Cherry’s season in the process.
The Tigers opened things up with a quick 7-2 lead over the Eagles with Zach Carpenter scoring on a pull-up jumper before Isaac Asuma got his day started with a bucket on the drive followed by a three-point play that finished at the charity stripe.
Five points was the largest lead Cherry had all day as Northland used a varied attack to fuel their offense. Two threes from Alec Wake and one from Liam Wake put the Eagles up for the first time 11-9.
Coming off the bench, Cherry freshman Andrew Staples hit some big shots, scoring on a layup before knocking down a three to put the Tigers back up 16-15. The long range game continued for both teams with Northland’s Harris Carlson and Cherry’s Asuma trading threes on four straight possessions making it 22-21 in favor of the home team.
Senior Iziac Martin hit a pair of free throws to put the Tigers up by three before Carlson and Asuma traded buckets again to make it 26-23. Aiden Carlson then got in on the action with a three of his own to knot things up at 26.
Cherry’s Sam Serna later scored on the drive with Asuma adding five more points before the first half ended. The opening 18 minutes came to a close with Northland leading by one, 34-31. Asuma led all scorers with 20 points at the break. The Eagles’ Liam Wake had 12 for his squad.
Northland came out fast in the second half and never looked back, outscoring 39-25 the rest of the way. Asuma and Staples kept Cherry’s offense moving to take one final Tigers lead at 41-39, but Northland rarely missed from this point until the end of the contest.
Aiden Carlson knotted things up with a pair of free throws before Alec Wake hit back-to-back threes to go up 47-41. Asuma scored on the drive to cut the deficit to four, but the Eagles’ Carson Johnson got in on the action with a three. Nolan Carlson then stretched the lead out to nine with a bucket in the paint to force a Cherry timeout, 52-43 with 10:27 to go.
Numerous turnovers from the Tigers and a rushed Cherry offense played into Northland’s favor as they continued to stretch the lead out with Harris, Nolan and Aiden Carlson, Alec and Liam Wake and Johnson all found ways to score. The Tigers fought back with Asuma leading the charge, but Cherry never got closer than nien points as the Eagles closed it out, 73-58.
Following the loss, Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson said it was hard for his squad to mount a comeback once the Eagles had full control of the game’s tempo in the second half.
“They kept up the tempo and we kind of slowed down a bit,” Christianson said. “After hitting 15 threes on Thursday, we couldn’t buy one today. It’s one of those things we can’t live and die by. But hats off to Northland. They’re a solid team. They have good depth and seven guys who can roll out and not lose a beat. They just beat us today.”
Wishing to play a fast-paced style of game, the Tigers struggled when Northland’s speed was able to match their own.
“We’re a transition team. They’re a fast team too so it’s hard to transition with them. We got some looks we wanted at the half court in the first half but the second half Northland picked up the defensive intensity. We were just rushing shots and not able to get it in the hole.”
Cherry graduates two seniors in Iziac Martin and Mason Perkovich. As the program continues to improve and grow, Christianson says both were instrumental in bringing Cherry back to the higher ranks of Section 7A.
“They’ve both been in the program since the seventh grade and they’re both leaders. They come to every practice with good personalities, kept people up and never complained about a dang thing. We have really tough practices and they’re two kids that just embrace it.
“We’re going to miss them like crazy like most seniors, but these two especially with the unique personalities they brought to the team. They do more for us than just on the court. It’s the bus rides and the film sessions and everything at practice. We’re going to miss them a lot.”
Bringing back a large core of returning players, Christianson is hopeful his squad is ready to improve in the offseason and find ways to play off their leading scorer in Isaac Asuma.
“We’ve got to improve our game. We had a starting seventh grader this year and two ninth graders that played a lot. We’ve got some kids coming up and our JV team is almost all freshmen.
“Our guys have to have big summers and evolve their games and learn to play more off of Isaac. They don’t realize some of the easy looks they can get if they just play off of him more. Our guys have gotten a lot better as the year went on and I know they want to keep getting better.”
NHS 34 39 — 73
CHS 33 25 — 58
Northland: Harris Carlson 19, Nolan Carlson 9, Carson Johnson 7, Aiden Carlson 9, Alec Wake 22, Liam Wake 5, Nathan Johnson 2; Three pointers: H. Carlson 3, C. Johnson 1, A. Carlson 1, A. Wake 4, L. Wake 1; Free throws: 17-22; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 13, Isaac Asuma 30, Noah Asuma 7, Sam Serna 4, Iziac Martin 2, Zach Carpenter 2; Three pointers: Staples 1, I. Asuma 3, N. Asuma 1; Free throws: 7-8; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
