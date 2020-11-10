E-G, Virginia football game canceled

EVELETH — A second positive COVID-19 case on the Eveleth-Gilbert football team has led to Thursday’s game against Virginia being canceled.
E-G Activities Director JoJo Scott said the second positive test came back on Monday, which means the Golden Bears and Blue Devils won’t get to play their last game as rivals before the teams merge into one next fall.
“It shut us down for the playoffs too,’’ Scott said in a telephone interview.
After a combination of COVID-19 concerns, illness and injuries forced the cancellation of E-G’s last home game on Nov. 5 (against Mesabi East), Scott and the E-G coaches and players were still hoping they could play this week.
“We wanted to get back and play,’’ she said, considering the first case didn’t send the entire team into quarantine. Some of the injured and sick players were also scheduled to be back by Thursday.
The second case, though, was a different animal once the contact tracing was done.
“All the players that would have been at the last practice were all deemed close contact.’’ That only left out three or four players that were out sick that day.
“It’s really a bummer. It’s unfortunate’’ for everyone, Scott added.
At the same time, most of the coaching staff and Scott were a little leary of getting back at it because so many on the team were sick, she stated. “The No. 1 priority was keeping everyone safe.’’
Although the E-G game was canceled, Virginia was able to locate another opponent to play on Thursday. The Blue Devils will face Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 5 p.m. in Walker.
E-G head coach Derek Malner could not be reached for comment.
