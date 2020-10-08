E-G tops Aitkin, 5-2 to reach 7A consolation final

EVELETH — The Golden Bears rebounded from a loss to Marshall Monday with a 5-2 victory Thursday against visiting Aitkin in the Section 7A Consolation Semifinals.
A pair of singles players paced Eveleth-Gilbert to the win, losing only one game between them.
At No. 1, Lydia Delich knocked off the Gobblers’ Grace Janzen in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Teammate Julia Lindseth was equally impressive at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Breanna Hires.
The E-G doubles teams were solid, as well, coming away with a sweep of all three matches.
The duo of Hanna Beldo and Mylee Young cruised past Ashlyn Berg and Katelyn Welle, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 1.
At No. 2 doubles, Ayla Troutwine and Alyssa Grahek came out on top over Sophie Ryan and Bailey Gabrio, 6-2, 6-2.
Alex Flannigan/Malena Peterson made it a sweep by blanking Alex Brucker and Sonia Faust, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3.
The Bear losses came when Macy Paulbeck of Aitkin squeaked by Anna Beaudette, 7-5, 7-6, at No. 3 singles; and when Madi Lehrer netted a win over Elyssa Ziegler, 6-2, 6-0.
E-G will face the winner of Thursday’s Mora at Crosby-Ironton match in the Section 7A Consolation title match. The match will be held on Monday at a time to be announced.
Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Aitkin 2
Singles: No.1, Lydia Delich, EG, def. Grace Janzen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2, Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Breanna Hires, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3, Macy Paulbeck, A, def. Anna Beaudette, 7-5, 7-6; No. 4, Madi Lehrer, A, def. Elyssa Ziegler, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1, Hanna Beldo/Mylee Young, EG, def. Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2, Ayla Troutwine/Alyssa Grahek, EG, def. Sophie Ryan/Bailey Gabrio, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3, Alex Flannigan/Malena Peterson, EG, def. Alex Brucker/Sonia Faust, 6-0, 6-0.
