EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team held a 14-2 lead over Silver Bay in the second of two games Monday night.
Silver Bay, however, didn’t roll over and die as they proceeded to score 13 straight runs to end the game, earning themselves a two-game split with the Thunder.
Leading 14-2 in the fourth, Eveleth-Gilbert surrendered 10 runs to Silver Bay and one more in the fifth to hold the slight 14-13 advantage going into the final sixth inning.
Silver Bay didn’t slow down and added two more runs in the sixth to wrap things up.
Ava Thompson was the losing pitcher for the Thunder, giving up 11 hits and striking out four. Thompson thrived at the plate, however, going a perfect 4-4 with threedoubles.
Emma Westby finished 2-3 with a double and a home run (her second of the night) while Afton Roberts went 2-3 with a triple and a double.
Lydia Delich finished the contest 2-4. Brooke Thyen was 1-1 with a double and two walks. Anna Beaudette finished with one hit.
The Eveleth-Gilbert Thunder will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Virginia for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
