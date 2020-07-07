E-G Sr. Babe Ruth downs West Duluth, 4-3

EVELETH -- The Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth team grabbed an early lead Monday on the way to a 4-3 victory over West Duluth.
E-G scored on singles by Bobby Lind, Andrew Hakly, Zach Lindseth, Brandon Lind, and Tommy Schlotec in the first inning.
Carter Flannigan picked up the win on the hill for the Bears as he went two innings, giving up two hits and three runs. Hakly, Will Bittman, and Schlotec combined to throw five scoreless innings.
West Duluth managed two hits on the day.
E-G had 10 hits led by Brandon Lind, Hunter Pederson, Schlotec, and Lindseth, who all had two hits on the day.
Next up for Eveleth-Gilbert is a trip to Grand Marais tonight.
