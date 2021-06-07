E-G’s Dundas: ‘We’re our best team’

EVELETH — The Golden Bears softball team hopes to avenge a 12-5 April 22 loss to Esko today when they meet up again in the Section 7AA playoffs.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas believes her team is in a good position to do that and hopefully advance even further.
“We were missing a few kids when we played them’’ back in April. “We weren’t our very best team.’’
Things have changed since then, she said, and “we’re our best team’’ at this time.
The 15-7 Eskomos (seeded No. 1) are always a tough team, though, because they are solid defensively, solid at the plate and have a solid pitcher. “That’s what Esko is known for.’’
Dundas is confident her team will be up to the task.
“We’ve come to be known all around as a team that is solid,’’ she said. “We have a solid group of nine girls that will come and play and execute.’’
The No. 3-seeded Golden Bears (13-10) are playing well right now after losing to a tough Moose Lake/Willow River team Thursday’s first game. “We came back against Mora and we played very well,’’ hit the ball hard and loaded the bases several times.
“They’re prepared’’ after getting a good weekend of rest and having a good practice Monday. “They’re excited for tomorrow.’’
Looking back to the previous Esko game, Dundas knows her team needs to get a few more hits. Overall, two keys are swinging at good pitches and executing defensively.
The head coach said her Bears are doing all of those things better after a rough start to the season.
“The girls have come a long way since early April.’’
Tuesday’s 11 a.m. game at Cloquet’s Braun Park is just the start. The Golden Bears will need to win three straight to advance to Thursday’s title game.
At this point in the season, each team has what it has, she added. “We can just solidify what we know and work hard. That’s all you can do is show up and work hard and come at everybody with your best,’’ because there’s “no plan B in the playoffs.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert is also accounting for the heat and humidity that has hit the area recently.
“That makes it hard for everybody,’’ Dundas said. The top priorities will be to stay hydrated and stay fed. She said ample water will be on hand, as will tarps to provide shade in the dugouts.
