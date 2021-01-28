E-G’s Bergman leading by enthusiasm

EVELETH — Eighth grader Natalie Bergman only has a pair of varsity starts to her name on the Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team.
Despite this, she’s already proven herself a force to be reckoned with, etching a hat trick in both of the team’s first two contests against Superior and Northern Lakes.
The young Golden Bear (who attends Virginia) has only been playing the game for a few years at this point, but her ability on the ice is already undeniable, according to E-G head coach Earl Fitzgerald.
“She just has a nose for the puck,” Fitzgerald said at the team’s practice on Wednesday. “She knows where to go on the ice when she doesn’t have the puck, and when she does, she goes after the net. It’s really nice to see that.
“She’s a really good skater. That’s one thing that’s really impressed us. She turns and stops and does all the right things with her footwork.”
Besides her skills on the ice, Fitzgerald says Bergman also has the intangibles that will make for a great player in the years to come.
“Her desire is the biggest thing we’ve seen out of her so far. She just lights up when she gets out on the ice and it doesn’t matter what kind of situation she’s in. She’ll do whatever it takes to compete and it’s been fun to watch so far.”
Bergman began playing hockey in the fourth grade and said she had to beg her parents to let her start. From there, it’s clearly been her favorite sport.
“Fourth grade was my first year and I kept asking my parents over and over if I could play hockey,” Bergman said. “They finally let me play that year and I’m glad they did, it’s been a lot of fun.”
On the ice itself, Bergman says she likes doing it all, but most importantly, she likes helping out her team.
“I like getting out there and getting the puck and scoring but my teammates are what make it so much fun. Getting better and communicating with them has been great and I’m glad to have them as my team this year.”
A forward on the Bears’ first line, Bergman shares ice time with a pair of more experienced forwards in senior Anneka Lundgren and junior Kylie Baranzelli. Fitzgerald says this was intentional and a way to help get the young skater up to speed.
“We put her on the ice with Anneka and Kylie and it’s really helped her team game,” Fitzgerald said. “She’s still progressing so much but it’s clear she wants to keep getting better. Putting her on a line with those girls has taught her how to use your linemates to get ahead and that’s worked out pretty well for us so far.”
A three-sport athlete, Bergman also competes in volleyball and softball for the Blue Devils and says the other sports have definitely helped out in hockey.
“Hockey is for sure my favorite but volleyball and softball are great too,” Bergman said. “They’ve helped me a lot, especially softball since you need so much hand-eye coordination in both sports.”
Bergman says she didn’t expect to have this much success so early on, but thinks keeping a clear head has helped keep her mind in the game during those big moments.
“I just focus on the game and not anything else. I’m really thinking about what’s best for the team and if I get the puck and can take it down the ice like that, I’m going to do what’s best.”
It’s important to note that Bergman has found ways to score in almost all situations, whether it be even strength, short handed or on the power play. Fitzgerald believes this versatility will continue to be key for her as she continues to learn the game.
“It’s really nice to have that as a coach,” Fitzgerald said. “Because then you have a player that you can play on an off-wing or in a situation where we may need to put her on defense. She has the instincts to really play anywhere.”
Bergman also shines at practice, bringing a strong work ethic while “leading by enthusiasm,” according to her coach.
“One thing she’s brought to the table already is her work ethic and other girls have already begun to identify with it. Her work ethic thus far has been very nice to watch. She’s one of those girls that doesn’t need a little extra push to get going. She just goes. You could say she leads by example, but she really leads by enthusiasm I like to say.”
Bergman says her parents and her coaches have been a huge part of her success and are part of the reason she’d like to keep playing hockey for as long as she can.
“They’re really supportive,” Bergman said of her parents. “They really encourage her a lot and the coaches have been too. They’ve been really good to me and I’ve learned a lot already this year.”
When it comes to the rest of the season, Bergman still wants to keep the focus off of her but instead on the team.
“We definitely want to keep getting better as a team and I think we will. The more we communicate and work on our passing together, we’ll keep getting better on the ice.”
Fitzgerald says there are a few parts to Bergman’s game that still need some work, but those will come with age and experience.
“Right now she goes on the ice and gives it her all, but when she gets older she’ll need to be able to pick and choose her spots. She’ll have to identify the other lines teams put out there and figure out which side of the rink to take the puck down on. She’ll learn how to attack that weak side.”
Fitzgerald sees a lot of promise in Bergman and that shows itself every day on and off the ice.
“She’s just a good, hard working kid. She comes to the rink and she’s smiling and that’s fun to have around here. It wears off on everybody and it’s just great to see.”
----
The Golden Bears faced off with International Falls on Thursday. Full results on that game can be found in Saturday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.