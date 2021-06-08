SUPERIOR — Eveleth-Gilbert head baseball coach Jamie Lindseth happily took his team’s 10-8 Section 7AA Tournament elimination game win over Pine City Tuesday.
Lindseth also admitted that it wasn’t pretty.
“That might have been the ugliest game we’ve played all year,’’ he said.
Despite the Golden Bears’ difficulties, they rallied from a 7-2 deficit after three innings to score eight of the next nine runs for the win and get another game closer to the championship.
Just before the comeback started, Lindseth said, “I thought they were flat. I thought were looking like they were in trouble.’’
But then the hits started to come in the fourth inning. Singles by Jake Sickel and Jaden Lang, along with a Dragons error gave the Bears life. Then with Sickel and Lang on second and third, Andrew Torrel connected on a grounder that was misplayed by Pine City, allowing the Bears to score to make it 7-4. Griffin Dosan followed that up with an RBI single that scored Torrel from second to close the inning down just 7-5.
“Things just started to snowball in the right direction I think,’’ Lindseth said.
No. 6 seed Pine City scored their last run of the game in the bottom of the fourth after putting together a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly to extend their advantage to 8-5.
The No. 5-seeded Golden Bears drew even closer in the top of the fifth after Will Bittmann reached second on an error by the Dragons centerfielder and Sickel hit a bloop single to shallow left. Lang added a bloop single to left and the bases were loaded. Torrel again stepped to the plate and reached on a fielder’s choice, which brought in Bittman to make it 8-6. Lang made it 8-7 heading to the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice that brought in another Bears runner.
Carter Mavec and the Bears kept Pine City off the board in the fifth and took the lead again in the top of the sixth. E-G drew a pair of walks before Bittmann smacked a two RBI triple down first base line to make it 9-8 for the Bears.
Lindseth said he was hoping to save Brandon Lind for their next game, but he knew he had to shut down the Dragons with a 9-8 lead. That was the case in the sixth when Pine City went three up and three down.
The Bears added an insurance run in the seventh on Mavec’s two out single to left field and a throwing error on Pine City’s shortstop. The errant putout attempt on Tommy Schlotec’s hit allowed Mavec to score from first on the play for a 10-8 E-G lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Lind gave up a walk and a high, hopping single, but mowed down the last two batters to preserve the E-G victory.
“At the end of the day we got a win. ... We’ll take it every time,’’ Lindseth said.
Bittmann, Sickel, Mavec and Lind shared Tuesday afternoon’s pitching duties.
With the victory, the Bears earned a 7 p.m. Tuesday game against No. 4 Proctor, who was eliminated by No. 2 Aitkin, 13-0.
The winner of the Bears/Proctor contest will advance to Thursday’s championship at 5 p.m. at Wade Stadium in Duluth. The E-G/Proctor game was not finished as this edition went to press.
----
The Golden Bears got the scoring started in the first on a Schlotec double to left and a walk to Bittmann.
Sickel then stepped to the plate with runners on second and third and smacked a two-run single to center for a 2-0 Bears advantage.
Pine City cut the lead in half after a single by Nick Plasek, a hit by pitch and an E-G error off a Mason Loucks grounder.
The Dragons held E-G off the board in the second and took advantage of a Bears error in the bottom of the frame. After one Dragon reached on the error, Pine City used a ground single and a triple to the left center field gap to score two and take the lead at 3-2.
Pine City added to their lead in the home half of the third on a hit batsman, a walk and a single to right field that scored two Dragons for a 5-2 lead. Another Dragon was walked home and another scored on an E-G error to make it 7-2 after three innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.