EVELETH — Hot bats and hot pitching were the name of the game Wednesday for the Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth baseball team as they knocked off local rival Aurora by a score of 12-2 in five innings.
Brandon Lind pitched a complete game five innings in the win for E-G and the contest ended on a walk-off with Andrew Torrel smacking a three-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via 10-run rule.
The win cements their turnaround after dropping both games of a doubleheader to International Falls the week before.
“We’ve seen some very interesting baseball from these guys the last couple weeks,” said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth following his team’s win. “You could tell after that Falls game. We came in with an extra practice and we started playing better after that. We looked like a completely different team on Monday in Hermantown.
“Winning is contagious. It makes things easier. I think the mind set is totally difference when you come in and start winning. If you think you’re going to lose or make a mistake, then that’s what you’re going to do. If you think you’re going to make the play then you’re going to start making the plays. Mind over matter.”
Eveleth-Gilbert got the scoring started early with a four-ruin bottom of the second inning against Aurora starter Cole Meyer. After reaching on a walk, Carter Flannigan stole his way to second base and then a well placed double up the middle from Will Bittmann brought him home for the first run.
The six-foot-five Bittmann showed his own speed on the base path stealing third with Hunter Pederson at the plate. A superb bunt placed on the third base line gave Pederson a single and allowed Bittmann to come home and score to make it 2-0 E-G.
Pederson was thrown out attempting to steal second but Hakly was walked to put a runner back on first base. Bobby Lind kept the offense going with an RBI double to deep left field that brought Hakly home to make it 3-0 in favor of the home team.
Aurora head coach Dave Hillman pulled Meyer after Lind’s hit and brought out Ty Laugen to replace him on the hill. Zach Lindseth at the plate, a passed ball allowed Lind to move to third. Lindseth put the ball in play, but a fielding error by Aurora allowed Lind to score, putting things at 4-0 after two innings.
Aurora mounted a response in the top of the third inning and led things off with a single to right field from Logan Schroeder. Schroeder moved to second on the fielders choice while E-G recorded the first out. They recorded out No. 2 on a fly out from Brayden Leffel, bringing Meyer up to the plate for the Fighting Pike.
Meyer directed a well-hit ball right at the Eveleth-Gilbert shortstop and turned it into a single, moving Schroeder to third with two outs.
Ty Laugen came to the plate hoping to bring a run home but things took a weird turn early in the at-bat. Meyer began to take off from first hoping to steal second and bring the Schroeder home from third. Caught in the rundown, Meyer directed Schroeder from across the diamond to try and take home.
The ruse worked as the Eveleth-Gilbert infielder attempted to pick off Schroeder at home, but Schroeder beat out the play at the plate and Meyer safely made it to second and even steal third amidst all the confusion.
Laugen still at the plate, Meyer continued to push the envelope and attempted to steal home. The bold move paid off as Meyer leaped over the tag from E-G catcher Flannigan and scored making it 4-2 after two and a half innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert responded quickly, however, adding three more runs in the bottom of the third. Runners on first and second, Will Bittmann managed to score one on an RBI single hit at the Aurora second baseman. Pederson then followed that up with a hit of his own to load up the bases.
Hakly at the plate, a walk from Laugen brought in Jaden Lang (courtesy running for Brandon Lind who reached on a leadoff single) and an RBI double from Bobby Lind brought home Flannigan who reached base on a single to shallow center field.
Eveleth-Gilbert continued adding on the runs, putting up one more in the bottom of the fourth. With Carter Mavec on second base, Bittmann continued his hot day at the plate with another RBI single, this time to right-center field.
The offense didn’t stop in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bobby Lind was walked with one out and Lindseth proceeded to reach on an error. Tommy Schlotec was then walked to load up the bases. Laugen managed to strikeout Brandon Lind for the second out but a hit to shallow right field from Flannigan brought in one run, making it 9-2.
The contest wrapped up thanks to Andrew Torrel who came up big with a three-RBI walk-off double, clearing the bases and ending the game after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
After the game, Coach Lindseth continued to note the difference in his team on Wednesday compared to just a week earlier.
“Bases loaded with two outs there at the end. Last week, we didn’t score those runs. Today we did. We didn’t have many mistakes today but the guys kept their heads up and played well. They definitely earned it.”
With not much of the regular season left, Lindseth believes his team is playing its best ball at the right time.
“I think we’re starting to peak right now and hopefully we’ll be able to carry that into the playoffs. I have to give credit to the kids because they’re turning a corner just like they did last year. We’re at the point where I wouldn’t want to play our team in a couple of weeks. They’re playing real fun, good baseball.”
