EVELETH — The Golden Bears volleyball has had a habit of coming out slow in their first three games this season.
That was true on Tuesday in Eveleth, but the Bears held off Wrenshall in game one and went on to win the match, 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-19), to earn their first win of the season.
“We’re trying to figure out how to come out more fired up in that first game. We didn’t do it tonight, but we came out with a win anyway,’’ head coach Beth Bittmann said.
Eveleth-Gilbert was led by a powerful front line of Brooke Thyen, Afton Roberts and Emily Kemp. The trio combined for 18 kills.
“Those three led us with six kills apiece on the night,’’ Bittmann said, and spearheaded an energetic second game effort.
“We really stepped it up the second game. The second game we played really well. I thought our passing picked up and we cleaned it up a little bit.’’
During and after outlasting the Wrens 25-21 in game one, Bittmann encouraged her girls to enjoy themselves, which took some convincing.
“When they started having fun, they started hitting the ball.’’
Thyen, Kemp and Roberts led the way in game two with some powerful kills, while Ava Thompson added a block that gave the Bears a 8-3 advantage. The Wrens rallied before Thyen stepped up with three kills in the next five points for a 15-9 lead.
Following a Maggie Landwer ace, the red hot Thyen put down a pair of kills for a 20-9 advantage for the home team.
Roberts and Kemp added kills a short time later before Roberts put the game away with another winning shot, 25-16.
Thyen’s strong play was one key to the game two win.
“Brooke struggled the first game and then came out like a powerhouse second and third game,’’ Bittmann said.
Roberts also keyed the rebound from her team’s slower game one.
“She’s kind of our steady Eddie. She’s a pretty good player all around. I like the way that she hits her spots,’’ the coach stated. “She really sees the court nicely and she can put the ball where they’re not. That’s a real asset to have a player like that in the front row at the high school level because not many girls can see the court like she does.’’
Kemp is another force to be reckoned with for E-G.
“Emily Kemp came out swinging. She got blocked a couple times. They doubled blocked her in the middle,’’ according to Bittmann, who said that is a strategy the Bears use on other big hitters. “That’s a big compliment to her.’’
She added the Bears are lucky to have five real decent hitters coming through the front row.
Kemp, Thyen and Lauren Lautigar led the Bears to a 7-2 lead in game three before the Wrens battled back to take a 11-9 lead.
However, E-G got back on track with the blocking of Roberts and a pair of ace serves from Jennie Krause. Leading 17-12, E-G hit a cold spell and was soon only leading 20-19.
But Kemp added a block, Thompson put down a kill and Thyen served up an ace to help the Bears win game three, 25-19.
Bittmann credited the Wrens for their tough play.
“Wrenshall was scrappy, so they threw a lot at us, but our girls adjusted in the second and third games. The third game we switched our lineup. We tried a totally different lineup that we’d never tried before just to get some people some different experience in different positions.’’
Bittmann liked what she saw from her own team’s digging and setting.
“I thought our girls did a nice job of hitting the floor, and so did Wrenshall. I thought both teams were real scrappy tonight and willing to bang up some knees and elbows. It was fun to see that fight in them.’’
Maggie and McKendrick Landwer were all over the place with their defensive efforts, the coach added. “That’s kind of fun to watch them play back row.’’
As far as setting, “I thought Lauren Lautigar did a really nice job putting her sets where the hitters wanted them. It’s not always easy to put those sets right where the hitters want them.’’
While there are some things to work on, Bittmann was happy with her squad overall and the way they responded to her encouragement after game one.
She told them it was important to go out there, “hit the ball at them and have some fun.’’ The coach focused on that after seeing other local schools losing the opportunity to play ball due to the coronavirus.
“Play like it’s your last game because you never,’’ she said, were her words to the team.
Maggie Landwer and Lautigar each had eight set assists, while Roberts and Landwer each had four digs. Kemp paced the team with six blocks, while Roberts, Cadyn Krmpotich and Thompson each added three.
E-G (1-2) plays at Cloquet Thursday.
