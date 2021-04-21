E-G nine could have a special year

EVELETH — With six seniors on their roster, two standout juniors and a handful of underclassmen continuing to get better, the Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team thinks they could have a special year on their hands.
In his sixth year as head coach, Jamie Lindseth said his squad was ready to make a run last year before COVID-19 shut everything down. The goals this year remain the same with the Golden Bears ready to show off their firepower in the 2021 season.
“Last year we were lined up to make a run,” Lindseth said. “Like a lot of teams, we were crushed that we couldn’t have a season but we were really crushed. We knew Esko would be a tough team, but we know we’re also a tough team and things are shaking out similarly this year.
“The kids are realizing this is our opportunity. We have the firepower with the bats and we can go eight or nine kids deep pitching. We’re looking to make the most out of every single game and we want to be that team that people are talking about. I think they’re capable of great things and this group has done well together at every level growing up. they want to keep that going and continue to perform well together.”
Alongside Esko and the Bears, Lindseth says other teams to watch out for include Virginia, Greenway and International Falls when it comes to 7AA teams.
“There’s so many teams that are always competitive in our section. We can’t just assume they’re going to be easy games because many of them will be tough. Everyone wants to be competitive but I’d like to think we have what it takes to beat them.”
The team is captained by Jake Sickel, Brandon Lind and Andrew Torrel; three seniors that lead by example, according to Lindseth.
“They won’t tell you how good they are. They want other people to talk about how good they are. They’re making sure guys are focusing and getting better and they help cheer everyone on from the dugout. They’re part of our group of six seniors that have taken their reps and are ready to perform. Then we have our two juniors in Alex Flannigan and Will Bittmann along with a few sophomores ready to contribute. You need kids from a lot of grades if you want to do well as a small school and I think we have that.”
The late start to the season doesn’t seem to have affected the Bears all that much, picking up two wins by 10-run rule in their first two contests. Lindseth says his squad looks good to start, but believes they’ll look even better after another week or two.
“We had a week and a half in the gym and the kids responded very well to all the changes this year. The extra arm care week from the high school league has helped a lot. The weather has slowed us down a bit but everyone is dealing with that. I think by May 1, we should hit our stride. There will be bumps in the road, but I think we have a good thing going right now and I’ll take this strong start any day of the week. The kids are staying humble, responding to the challenges in front of them and staying away from bad habits on the field and that’s exactly what you need.”
