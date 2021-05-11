E-G/ME, V/MI-B hockey set to combine

Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl have played their last hockey game against each other.
Come the winter of 2021, the rivals will now be teammates as part of the first ever Rock Ridge Wolverines boys’ hockey team.
The Rock Ridge School Board Monday approved combining the Golden Bear and Blue Devil hockey programs on a 7-1 vote, one year ahead of what was originally scheduled. Board member Pollyann Sorcan voted against the combination.
At the Monday meeting held on Zoom, E-G Activities Director JoJo Scott told the board that the Activities Committee and both activities directors (Scott and Virginia AD Josh Lamppa) “are recommending that boys’ hockey enters a co-op for this coming winter season 21-22.’’
While the board approved the combination, the Minnesota State High School League will have to approve the teams forming a cooperative,’’ Lamppa said.
Beyond boy’s hockey, he added there is a lot of talk to combine girls’ tennis and boys’ baseball next year, as well. The recommendation is only for boys’ hockey right now “because of some situations that occurred and we think it’s just time to combine hockey next year’’ for the 2021-22 school year.
Lamppa said the only sports left to combine for the 2022-23 school year would be volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, softball and girls’ tennis.
Board member Brandi Lautigar said it’s her position that the board voted for it to be the fall of 2022.
“My feeling has been that we should stick with that plan.’’ If there are low athlete numbers or the coaches and athletes want to combine, then they should be able to do that, she added. “I think that’s a good way to go about doing it.’’
Scott stated that E-G/Mesabi East would have had eight seniors, five juniors and three sophomores for the 2021-22 season. Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl would have had nine seniors, five juniors and 11 sophomores.
Board member Matt Sjoberg, who serves on the Activities Committee, said he has talked to a lot of people about combining the different sports, including hockey. “It’s somewhat mixed,’’ he said. However, “I believe that people are overwhelmingly in support of combining hockey next year.’’
Lautigar stated that some MI-B and Mesabi East residents have expressed concern about what will happen to those players that are currently on the two teams.
“I see no reason that combining the sports would change any of that,’’ said Sjoberg, who has spoken to the different co-op partners. “They are overwhelmingly in support of doing this.’’
The cooperatives with those schools will stay in place, Lamppa said, which was part of the original plan.
Asked if it has been decided who will be the coach for the combined team or what the process is for determining that, Lamppa and Scott had no further comment.
However, the School Board did not renew Blue Devils head hockey coach Cale Finseth’s coaching contract at a meeting last month.
As part of Monday’s meeting, it was approved that the girls’ hockey team, wrestling, and boys’ and girls’ alpine will compete under the Rock Ridge Wolverines name for 2021-22. In addition, all junior high sports will be combined for the 2021-22 school year.
