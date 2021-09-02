VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team had to shift their lineup a bit Thursday but the changes didn’t get in the way of their win streak, as they downed Hermantown 4-3 to move to 5-0 on the season.
Head coach Jessica Kralich said that it was the perfect opportunity to move some players around with one of their usual starters unable to compete.
“We were missing one of our first doubles players so we decided to just mix up the whole lineup,” Kralich said. “I gave Lydia [Delich] a chance to play doubles today and I moved the rest of the doubles around. Then we bumped everyone up in singles. It was a little nerve racking. We didn't know how it would go but I thought everyone played so well.”
The Golden Bears swept all three doubles matches and picked up one win in singles to earn the match win.
At No. 1 doubles, Delich teamed up with Katelyn Torrel and defeated the Hawks’ Hailey Winklesky and Lauren Palokangas 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Anna Beaudette and Alyssa Grahek were perfect in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Olivia Huntsala and Ellyse Hynes. Finally at No. 3 doubles, Hanna Beldo and Alex Flannigan made short work of Lydia Witta and Faith Aho, winning 6-1, 6-2.
On Delich moving from singles to doubles, Kralich said it was exciting to watch her tackle a different playstyle than what she normally plays.
“It’s nice for girls like Lydia to play a different kind of game and get some variety. She’s so strong in singles so translating that to doubles and watching her play with a partner was a lot of fun. Down the whole doubles lineup, it’s important for the girls to play with a different partner when they get a chance. They play so differently and they have to think about things in a new way. The dynamics change and it’s fun to switch things up and see how they do.”
Also playing at the first spot with Delich was Katelyn Torrel, who was a day removed from her first 5K cross country race.
“She had her very first cross country meet yesterday and you couldn’t even tell. She was raring to go this morning. I know she’s been pretty tired from playing both sports but she’s handling it very well.
“Tennis is a lot of short, quick movements and I think adding in the endurance and distance running from cross country is just adding to her strengths. She’s become even faster on the court and her overall stamina has improved and it’s very easy to tell.”
In singles, the Golden Bears got their lone win from Julia Lindseth at the No. 1 spot. The sophomore came up big, playing up from the usual third singles, and defeated Hermantown’s Jessi Kukudski 6-4, 6-3. Helping secure the match win with her singles point, Kralich commended Lindseth on a strong, smart match.
“It was just incredible for her. To see her play so well was great. She played such a smart singles strategy against a tough opponent and you can tell she really put the effort into winning that match.”
E-G was less successful in their other singles matches with Ayla Troutwine, Mayme Scott and Elyssa Ziegler falling in straight sets at second, third and fourth singles, respectively. All three playing up, Kralich was still impressed with how they handled themselves against Hermantown.
“Even though those matches didn’t go as planned, the girls still played so dang well after moving up a few spots. They’ve never played there before and they weren’t used to it. They came out against some tough opponents and played smart. Overall, it was a great day for them.”
With a 5-0 record to their name, Kralich and the Bears are excited for the direction the season looks to be heading in.
“It’s really exciting. They’ve already surpassed everything we did last year and their confidence levels are skyrocketing. They’re doing so well and it’s exciting to see.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back on the courts on Thursday when they play host to Aitkin.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Hermantown 3
Singles: No. 1 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Jessi Kukudski, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Hailey Landrigren, H, def. Ayla Troutwine, 6-3, 7-6; No. 3 Emily Gustafson, H, def. Mayme Scott, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Andi Swanson, H, def. Elyssa Ziegler, 6-1,6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Lydia Delich/Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Hailey Winklesky/Lauren Palokangas, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Anna Beaudette/Alyssa Grahek, EG, def. Olivii Huntsala/Ellyse Hynes, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Hanna Beldo/Alex Flannigan, EG, def. Lydia Witta/Faith Aho, 6-1, 6-2.
