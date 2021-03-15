Seeds for the upcoming Section 7A boys’ and girls’ hockey tournaments were announced recently as three local teams earned the right to host quarterfinal games.
In the girls’ bracket, the Eveleth-Gilbert Area Golden Bears picked up the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Moose Lake Area tonight at 6 p.m. The winner of that matchup will take on No. 1 Proctor/Hermantown, who received a bye to the semifinals.
Other quarterfinal matchups include No. 7 International Falls at No. 2 Duluth Marshall and No. 6 North Shore at No. 3 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
The section semifinals are set for Thursday while the section finals will take place on Saturday, with the high seed hosting every game.
On the boys side, Virginia/MI-B will host what is likely their last game ever at the Miners Memorial Arena as the No. 4 Blue Devils will do battle with the No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Golden Bears for the third time this season Saturday at 4 p.m.
Hibbing/Chisholm is the tournament’s No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Greenway that same day at 1 p.m..
The tournament kicks off on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a play-in game as No. 9 Proctor travels to No. 8 North Shore.
No. 1 Hermantown will play the winner of Proctor and North Shore while No. 2 Duluth Denfeld will host No. 7 International Falls. Both games are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The section semifinals are set for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the championship set for Thursday at 7 p.m. All games will be hosted by the high seed.
