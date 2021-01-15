E-G girls fall to Greenway in season opener, 54-41

EVELETH — The lack of depth on the Golden Bears girls’ basketball team showed up in the season opener Friday, which ultimately led to a 54-41 defeat at the hands of visiting Greenway.
Eveleth-Gilbert went toe to toe with the Raiders in the first half and trailed just 29-25 at intermission.
However, the Bears couldn’t find the mark in the second half and scored just two points in the first 11:22 of the final stanza.
What was behind their struggles?
“Foul trouble,’’ said head coach Karwin Marks. “We knew we weren’t really deep with experience and we were forced to put that inexperience in there.’’
That led to lots of little miscues that the Raiders took advantage as they outscored the home team 25-16 in the second half.
The Golden Bears had success early on lobbing the ball into 6-foot-tall Elli Jankila, who was converting the passes into baskets down low. She ended the contest with 19 points.
The strategy gave E-G a 14-13 lead midway through the first half.
But the Bears wore down and the ability to get it inside went away.
“I think the energy just kind of got zapped out of us. We had to pull back a little bit on our conditioning this last week because we had some leg injuries. We were trying to get ready knowing we didn’t have a lot of depth,’’ Marks said.
“The tempo of the game got to the girls. As they got tired they started to try to skip steps of their offense and just force things that maybe weren’t quite thereI think it was fatigue that set in,’’ he added.
After going down by four points a short time later, Jankila, Morgan Marks, Alex Flannigan and Anna Westby helped the Bears regain the lead at 22-20. However, Jadin Saville and the Raiders scored nine of the next 12 points to go into halftime up 29-25.
Things didn’t go well for Eveleth-Gilbert early in the second half as Saville continued to knock down jumpers and long range threes. She ended the game with 27 points.
At the same time, E-G couldn’t buy a basket.
Within minutes, the Bears found themselves down by 17 points, 44-27. E-G found some offense late from Marks, Amara Wilcox, Jankila and Delich, but it was too little too late as Greenway grabbed their season-opening win.
Coach Marks credited the younger girls that came in for doing a good job overall. “We just didn’t play a real solid game. We looked tired.’’
The coach is looking forward to playing Greenway again in a few weeks because he feels his club matches up well with them.
The Raiders did plenty of things well to get past the Bears.
“They shot really well tonight. They hit their open shots. They played aggressive, hard defense and put a lot of pressure on our girls.’’
The Bears (0-1) host Littlefork-Big Falls at 6 p.m. Monday. That is good in one send, Marks said, but he would also like some time to work on a few things instead of jumping right into another game.
With that in mind, he said his girls are experiencing a little “trial by fire’’ right now.
Greenway 29 25 — 54
Eveleth-Gilbert 25 16 — 41
G: Baylie Jo Norris 12, Klara Finke 5, Nicholle Ramirez 6, Chloe Hansen 3, Talia Saville 1, Jadin Saville 27. 3-pointers: Norris 3, Saville 3. Free throws: 6-20. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Anna Westby 1, Lydia Delich 4, Alex Flannigan 2, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 8, Elli Jankila 19, Cadyn Krmpotich 3. 3-pointers: Marks 1. Free throws: 14-29. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Krmpotich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.