EVELETH – The Eveleth-Gilbert football team is out of commission for at least this week’s game ue to a combination of COVID-19 concerns, illness and injuries.
The Golden Bears were forced to call off their Thursday game with Mesabi East on Tuesday, but athletic director JoJo Scott expects the team to be back for their final regular season game against Virginia.
“We’re not done for the year at this point,” Scott said Wednesday evening. “We’re hoping to be back next week, but we have about four or five quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID and a few more players that are out sick or just injured in general. From shoulders to finger surgeries to concussions, you name it, it seems like we have it.”
In addition, Scott says the Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team is shut down “for the week” due to a confirmed case within the team.
Scott said the Golden Bears football team expects to play in Mountain Iron next Thursday against Virginia. The meeting would be the final game between the two teams before the football programs combine next year under the Rock Ridge banner.
“Unless COVID really knocks us out, we’re expecting to have some of our injured players back and we should be okay to play against Virginia. It’s just a major bummer to have to cancel against Mesabi East.
“You never want to see it happen to your team and you never want to be the one to call the opposing team and say you can’t play. Canceling a football game screws up a lot. It’s hard to pick up another game in a short amount of time.”
Scott compared the situation to one she experienced a few years ago when the Chisholm football team was unable to field a team and had to cancel multiple games.
“You get the call from another team that they’re canceling and it’s just so hard to find games. You’re on the phone for hours trying to find something to give your students a game. It’s terrible we had to make that call with Mesabi East. Nobody is happy about it. It’s a lose-lose.”
Scott went on to say that, up until this week, COVID-19 had been managed well between the fall sports teams, citing just two cases on the girls’ tennis team and one on the soccer team. Once things get out of hand, she said, is where it gets difficult.
“A lot of the quarantining right now is people who were in close contact with a confirmed case and are now waiting on tests. Hopefully it doesn’t get any worse than that. It’s definitely not fun for any school, no matter which end you’re on.”
