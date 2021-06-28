EVELETH — The Thunder 18U softball team scored a 7-3 victory over Hill City after a one-run fifth inning provided the game-winning run.
Eveleth-Gilbert was up 3-1 after two innings, but the Storm battled back to tie things up at 3-3 after four and one-half innings complete.
The Thunder never let another Storm runner cross home plate.
Instead, they loaded up the bases in the fifth inning thanks to a bouncing single over third base by Anna Beaudette, a fielder’s choice by Brooke Thyen, an infield base knock by Maggie Koskela and a hit by pitch (Alyssa Grahek) with Anna Heinonen stepping to the plate.
Heinonen delivered with a bunt single that scored one Thunder base runner and gave E-G a 4-3 with what would be the game-winning hit.
Eveleth-Gilbert got things going early in the contest with a two-run first inning. Lydia Delich started things off with a bloop single before Lauren Lautigar hit a fielder’s choice, which left Delich on second.
Alex Flannigan proceeded to smack a double to the right centerfield fence, which scored Delich. But a Hill City outfielder committed an error on the play due to a wet ball, which allowed Flannigan to come all the way around for a 2-0 Thunder lead after the first.
Hill City got one back in the second on an Alynza Welk RBI double to left center field.
Eveleth-Gilbert came right back in the second to make it 3-1. Julie Lindseth lead off with a single and Koskela also singled. The runners later advanced to second and third, respectively, with Heinonen notching her first hit of the game, which enabled Lindseth to slide just under the tag at home plate.
The scored remained 3-1 until the top of the third Ally Zapzalka’s bloop to right field scored one Storm runner to make it 3-2 after four. Hill City proceeded to tie the game at 3-3 on a wild pitch with runners on first and third.
Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t let the run bother them as they went ahead 4-3 in the fifth. The Thunder were still up 4-3 going to the home half of the sixth inning and time running out on the 90-minute game.
E-G used its time wisely as they loaded the bases with a bunt single by Joey Westby and walks to Anna Westby and Delaney Maki. Starting pitcher Taylor Morley’s RBI groundout made it 5-3 and another ground out by Brooklyn Smith made it 6-3. Delich made it 7-3 as her grounder led to a Hill City error and one Thunder runner reaching home.
Morley, who fanned seven Hill City batters, picked up the complete game victory. Storm pitcher Maycee Lathrop took the loss.
The second game of the doubleheader was not complete as this edition went to press.
