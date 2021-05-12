PINE CITY — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team used a four-run fourth inning to power themselves past Pine City Tuesday, 7-4.
Brandon Lind earned the win on the mound for the Golden Bears, giving up four runs on 12 hits in six and two thirds innings of work. Will Bittmann earned the save and got the final out of the contest.
Bittmann also led at the plate, going 3-4 on the day. Eveleth-Gilbert finished the contest with nine hits as a team.
E-G (9-3) will host Moose Lake/Willow River today at 4 p.m.
Ely 17,
Mesabi East 11, F/5
At Ely, the Timberwolves put up 17 runs in five innings to defeat Mesabi East 17-11 in five innings.
The Giants were hamstrung with three players out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Will Davies earned the win on the mound scattering seven hits and striking out eight in the complete game effort.
Erron Anderson led Ely at the plate going 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Jacob Towley added two hits, two runs and three RBIs including a double in the fifth that highlighted the Wolves’ seven-run fifth inning.
Charlie Karish took the loss for the Giants on the hill, pitching four innings. Karish gave up 10 runs (five earned) on six hits while striking out seven.
At the plate, Henry DePew went 3-3 with two runs. Logan Schroeder had a bases clearing triple in the third inning to tie the game at seven.
Mesabi East will host Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday. Ely will host the Veterans Memorial Showcase this Friday and Saturday.
