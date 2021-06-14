EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Thunder 18U softball team started off their summer season hot at the plate, downing visiting Silver Bay 13-3 in six innings in the first of a two-game doubleheader.
Starting pitcher Lydia Delich went the distance for the Thunder in the win, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out five.
Eveleth-Gilbert wasted no time getting on the board, plating three runs in the bottom of the first to get the offense moving.
Delich led things off with a single to center and was then moved to second on a single to left from Joey Westby. The pair each advanced a base on a fielder’s choice.
Two outs away, Anna Westby brought both runners home with an RBI single to left field, giving the Thunder the early lead. Then, a double from Brooke Thyen brought Anna Westby home, putting E-G up 3-0 after the first.
After the Mariners etched a run in the top of the third, the Bears bounced back with three more of their own to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
Allie Bittmann reached on an infield single and quickly moved her way to second on a wild pitch. An out later, Bittmann came home to score on an infield single from Anna Heinonen, putting the Thunder up 4-1. Delich then made it 5-1 with an RBI double to right, bringing Heinonen across home plate.
Delich later advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and was brought home on a single to left field from Alex Flannigan to put E-G up 6-1. Eveleth-Gilbert added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth with another pair of runs.
Anna Westby led things off with a dribbler up the middle to reach first. She stole her way to second on the next at bat and was then driven home thanks to a one-out double from Anna Beaudette.
Beaudette moved to third on a fielder’s choice and was then brought home to score on a single up the middle from Julia Lindseth to make it 8-1 Thunder after four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Delich had her quickest inning yet in the circle, going three up, three down with a pair of strikeouts for the first and third outs as well as fielding the play to first for the second out.
The Thunder offense couldn’t get any runs across home plate in the bottom of the fifth while Silver Bay closed the gap slightly with two of their own in the top of the sixth. Looking for a big inning, Eveleth-Gilbert came up in the bottom of the sixth with a goal of bringing more runners across home plate.
With one out, Lauren Lautigar reached on a hard hit single to the shortstop. She stole her way to second and avoided the tag on the rundown to make it to third with Anna Westby now at the plate. Westby then took first after being hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners.
Westby stole her way to second with Thyen at the plate. Thyen then popped one up to center field but the ball couldn’t be fielded, allowing two runs to score with Thyen making it all the way to third safely.
Uo 10-3, the Thunder kept the offense moving with an RBI triple to right-center field from Beaudette, scoring Thyen to go up 11-3. Delaney Maki then made it 12-6 on an RBI sacrifice that brought Beaudette home.
The bases cleared and two outs down, Eveleth-Gilbert wasn’t finished just yet with Lindseth hitting one nicely to left-center field for the double. Ending the contest in the process, Maggie Koskela hit a double to left field to score Lindseth, giving the Thunder the win by 10-run rule, 13-3.
After the game Thunder 18U coach Boyd Carlblom said it was a solid start for his team coming off the spring high school season.
The girls were hitting the ball well today. They were putting it out to the outfield pretty consistently which let our girls run the bases quite a bit,” Carlblom said. “I’ve got 14 kids out this year and I’m batting them all. It makes it tough. In high school, you bat nine or 10 but I want all these girls to get their chances. Everybody gets their at bats and I think we did a good job of getting everyone on base tonight.”
Comparing this season to last, the Thunder are coming off of a high school season. In 2020, there was no high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlblom says the difference between the two scenarios is quite different.
“Last year was an older bunch compared to this year but these girls have been playing for over two months already. It takes the pressure off me as a coach because I don’t have to get them going as much. They’re younger but they’re fresh. With the veterans we had last year, it didn’t take much to get them going but it was still tough not having that spring season.”
Looking ahead, Carlblom says he’s excited to work with this year’s team as they continue to make improvements towards next year’s high school season.
“We have quite a few girls out this year and that’s nice to see. They’re excited to play and I’m excited to coach them again.”
Eveleth-Gilbert’s second game against Silver Bay was not complete as this edition went to press.
Junior American Legion
Virginia 7,
Cook County 4
At Virginia, Dylan Hedley went all seven innings and picked up two hits, including a double, at the plate to led Virginia’s Junior American Legion team past Cook County, 7-4, Monday at Stock Field.
Hedley allowed four runs (none earned) on six hits, while fanning nine and walking one.
Offensively, Virginia’s John Kendall went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI, while Sam Carlson had two hits, including a double, and added three RBIs. Sawyer Halin went 2-for-4.
Paul Door took the loss in four innings of work. He allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out one and walked one.
