EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team had no issues Thursday in their home matchup with Aitkin, downing their section opponent 7-0 to move to 6-0 on the season.

The Golden Bears didn’t drop a set to the Gobblers and, as a team, lost just nine games on their way to a dominating win.

In singles, Lydia Delich cruised to a win at the top spot over Aitkin’s Breanna Hines, 6-0, 6-0. Teammate Katelyn Torrel was just as successful at the No. 2 spot, defeating Macy Pavlbeck 6-0, 6-0.

E-G sophomore Julia Lindseth also had herself a quick match, defeating the Gobblers’ Madi Lehrer 6-0, 6-0, while Golden Bears seventh grader Mayme Scott cleaned up the singles at the No. 4 spot with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kayli Bill.

The Bears were just as successful in doubles with the No. 1 duo of Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young leading for E-G. The sophomore pair dropped just three games on their way to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Aitkin’s Ashlyn Berg and Sam Much.

At No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Grahek and Ayla Troutwine were near-perfect in their 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sophie Ryan and Katelyn Welle. Finally, the No. 3 duo of Hanna Beldo and Alex Flannigan looked solid as they dispatched the Gobblers’ Aliyah Fayaz and Alex Brucker, 6-2, 6-2.

Eveleth-Gilbert will take part in the Pine City tournament this weekend before traveling to Duluth Marshall on Monday.

Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Aitkin 0

Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Breanna Hines, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Macy Pavlbeck, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Madi Lehrer, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Mayme Scott, EG, def. Kayli Bill, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, EG, def. Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Alyssa Grahek/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Hanna Beldo/Alex Flannigan, EG, def. Aliyah Fayaz/Alex Brucker, 6-2, 6-2.

