The bracket for the Section 7AA boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments have been released with a number of area teams grabbing home court advantage in the first round.
In the girls bracket, Virginia, Mesabi East and Eveleth-Gilbert will all host opening-round games on Thursday.
Virginia grabbed the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Greenway. The No. 7 Giants will play host to No. 10 Pillager and the No. 8 Golden Bears will host No. 9 International Falls.
Other first round matchups include No. 13 Two Harbors at No. 4 Crosby-Ironton, No. 12 Moose Lake/Willow River at No. 5 Proctor and No. 14 Aitkin at No. 3 Pequot Lakes. Duluth Marshall and Esko earned the top two seeds and received a first-round bye.
All first round games are set for Thursday at 6 p.m. The 7AA girls quarterfinals are set for Saturday at 1 p.m. with the high seeds hosting.
On the boys’ side, Eveleth-Gilbert will be the only area team hosting a first round matchup on Wednesday with the No. 5 Golden Bears taking on No. 12 International Falls.
Virginia earned the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Pierz. No. 14 Greenway will travel to No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River and No. 15 Mesabi East will travel to No. 2 Duluth Marshall.
Other first round games include No. 9 Pillager at No. 8 Two Harbors, No. 13 Proctor at No. 4 Esko and No. 10 Aitkin at No. 7 Crosby-Ironton. Pequot Lakes is the top seed in the tournament and earned a first round-bye.
All first round games are set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Quarterfinals will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. with the higher seeded team hosting.
