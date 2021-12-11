E-G boys fall to C-I, 65-46

EVELETH — Trailing 29-21 at halftime to visiting Crosby-Ironton, Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball coach Adam Roen hoped a change in defense would give his team enough of an edge to stick close with the Rangers.
Instead, Crosby-Ironton coach Dave Galovich snuffed out the defensive shift while his team made plenty of shots in the second half to cruise to a 65-46 win over the Golden Bears Friday night.
The change to a zone defense in the second half allowed the Rangers to slow the game down and carefully pick shots that they liked. Eveleth-Gilbert, however, had to settle for whatever they could find, playing even more catchup after C-I extended their eight point lead to double digits.
Frank Meyer and Jordan Oehrlein started things off in the final 18 minutes with points in the paint before Carsen Turk hit a jumper to quickly make it 35-21.
Following a Roen timeout, Carter Mavec hit a bucket on the drive for the Bears but the Rangers earned some nice steals defensively and converted on the other end for two buckets, making it 39-23 while forcing another timeout from Roen.
Six-foot-six senior Will Bittmann began to get some looks in the paint and a few buckets, but Crosby-Ironton’s six-three Oehrlein and six-four Will Meyer didn’t make it easy with some positions coming up empty handed.
A late Mavec three got E-G back within 15, 57-42, but Turk and Oehrlein hit a few more shots near the end to close things out, giving the Rangers the win 65-46.
Turk led all scorers with 20 points for C-I. Oehrlein added 12. Frank Meyer finished with 11.
The Bears were paced by Mavec’s 15 and Bittmann’s 13.
After the game, Roen gave credit to the Rangers for coming out prepared after the Bears changed things up in the second half.
“We were hoping to change up the defense a little bit and catch them off guard,” Roen said. “But Dave [Galovich] has been doing this for a long time so they went into the locker room and he knew exactly what to say to his guys and what to expect and I respect that. At the end of the day, these teams are pretty even squads but they just performed better this evening.”
While Bittmann finished with 13 points, it was clear the Rangers out in a lot of effort to stop him from taking over the game, something Roen says will keep happening this season.
“Hibbing did it to us as well and we’re going to see it all season where their big guy will be pushing on our bigs. They’ll have to slowly adjust to it and get a grasp of it but we’ll get there. It takes time.”
The Bears (1-2) take on International Falls on Tuesday, a game Roen expects to be another tough one.
“It’s always a battle with them. We’ll need to put some pieces together at practice that we didn’t do so well tonight and come back and demonstrate those things. We have to be able to apply in games what we work on in practice.
CI 29 36 — 65
EG 21 25 — 46
Crosby-Ironton: Jordan Mount 5, James Stokman 5, Carsen Turk 20, Frank Meyer 11, Evan Miller 2, Noah Larson 2, Jordan Oehrlein 12, Will Meyer 8; Three pointers: Mount 1, Stokman 1, Turk 1, Meyer 1; Free throws: 3-7; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 15, Griffin Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 6, Jaden Lang 8, Will Bittmann 13; Three pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 2; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 73,
Greenway 67
At Virginia, the Virginia boys’ basketball team got their first win of the season Friday night, using a balanced scoring attack to down Greenway, 73-67.
Trailing 39-29 at halftime, the Blue Devils came back in the second half to pull out the win.
Noah Mitchell led in points for the Blue Devils with 13 points. Jalen Miskowitz added 11. Zane Lokken had nine with multiple players just behind him with seven or eight points.
The Raiders were led by standout performances from Grant Hansen with 29 points and Mathias Macknight with 23 points.
Devils head coach Derek Aho said his team looked a little sheepish in the first half but managed to put that aside for a great second half.
“We came out a little bit flat in that first half,” Aho said. “We talked about coming into this game needing energy and we just came out hesitant. It was nothing too bad. It was a back and forth game but we ended up down by 10 at the half. At halftime we talked about needing to turn it up a notch and bring that energy. Defensively we stepped up and we started shooting the ball well on offense and that made the difference for us.”
On his team’s balanced scoring, Aho said it was exactly that that allowed his team to make large runs in the game.
“There were so many sparks for us in the second half with Alex Engrav hitting a couple big shots for us, Max Williams hit some big shots and Ethan HJanover came in and just gave us some quick baskets that we needed. It really turned the game around and you could tell that seeing those shots fall helped us on the defensive end as well. Hansen was really hurting us early in the second half and we put Ryan Herberg on and that changed the momentum defensively for us. He did a really great job on him.”
Earning their first win as a young team, Aho hopes Friday night’s success can carry over into next week.
“Every game that we have with these guys, they’re gaining experience on the varsity floor. I think finally getting that victory under our belts can really spark us in the future.”
Virginia (1-2) will travel to Mesabi East on Tuesday. Greenway (1-2) travels to Chisholm that same night.
GHS 39 28 — 67
VHS 29 44 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 8, Grant Hansen 29, Mathias Macknight 23, Israel Hartman 5, Grant Rychart 2; Three pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 3, Macknight 2, Hartman 1; Free throws: 7-12.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 9, Gavin Dahl 7, Jalen Miskowitz 11, Casey Aune 1, Alex Engrav 8, Noah Mitchell 13, Ryan Herberg 8, Ethan Hanover 5, Mason Collie 3, Max Williams 8; Three pointers: Lokken 1, Dahl 1, Miskowitz 1, Engrav 2, Hanover 1, Collie 1, Williams 2; Free throws: 6-18.
North Woods 77,
Hinckley-Finlayson 39
At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team got big performances out of senior TJ Chiabotti and sophomore Jonah Burnett on their way to a 77-39 win over Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night.
Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with 32 points while Burnett added 21 to aid the Grizzlies cause.
The Jaguars were paced by Ashton Hosler with 10 points.
Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe commended the team’s defensive effort in the win.
“I thought it was a great defensive effort out of our guys,” Kleppe said. “I saw some good hustle out of the guys we had on the floor. Hinckley is a solid, well coached team with a bunch of good athletes so I was glad our boys stepped up to the challenge.”
North Woods (3-0) will host Nashwauk-Keewatin on Tuesday.
HF 19 20 — 39
NW 46 31 — 77
Hinckley-Finlayson: Cyliss LaFave 4; Trey Visser 3, Seth Olson 8, Lucas Kreft 6, Ashton Hosler 10, Jon Buchanan 4, Randy Skaff 4; Three pointers: Visser 1, Olson 2, Kreft 2, Hosler 2; Free throws: 4-4; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: TJ Chiabotti 32, Bryce Chosa 4, Jonah Burnett 21, Alex Hartway 8, Sean Morrison 8, Ethan Byram 2, Louie Panichi 2; Three pointers: Chiabotti 3, Chosa 1, Burnett 2, Hartway 1; Free throws: 16-25; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 90,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 63
NASHWAUK — The Warriors got 23 points from Ty Morrison as Deer River beat the Spartans on the road Friday.
Also hitting double figures for the Warriors were Cale Jackson with 16, Ethan Williams and Sam Rahier with 15 each and Mason Olson 11.
Gaige Waldvogel had 22 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Justice Rebroch finished with 12.
DR4347—90
NK3429—63
Deer River: Cale Jackson 16, Caiden Schjenken 3, Ethan Williams 15, Mason Olson 11, Rhett Mundt 2, Sam Rahier 15, Colton Hemphill 3, Ty Morrison 23, Thomas White 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 22, Marcus Moore 7, Ryder Tardy 3, Justice Rebrovich 12, Conner Perryman 7, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 2, Brody Erickson 8.
Total Fouls: Deer River 20; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: White; Free Throws: Deer River 17-27; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-15; 3-pointers: Jackson, Williams, Rahier 3, Morrison 4, Waldvogel 2, Moore, Tardy, Rebrovich, Perryman.
