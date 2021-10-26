EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team has been senior strong since the beginning of the season and have ridden that mentality to great success.
Posting a 15-7 record and earning the third seed in Section 7AA North, the Golden Bears and their six seniors will begin their playoff push tonight when they play host to No. 6 Aitkin (7-15).
E-G head coach Beth Bittmann says she doesn’t know much about the Gobblers, but that doesn’t mean her squad has any interest in dismissing their opponents before the match is played.
“We certainly can’t overlook them even though it’s a home game for us and we’re the three-seed,” Bittmann said. “You can’t overlook that first game and it’s an easy thing to do and I’ve seen that happen too many times. We’ve looked at things as one game at a time all season long and it’s no different in the playoffs.”
The Bears’ six seniors in Joey Westby, Lauren Lautigar, Brooke Thyen, McKendrick Landwer, Emily Kemp and Jennie Krause have been solid all season long with Bittmann calling them the backbone of the team.
“They knew coming into this season that it was their year to guide this team and show people what they’re made of. I think they’ve done that from the first game until now. They want to come out against Aitkin and play their game.”
Possibly more significantly, this is the last year of Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball, giving an extra meaning to every game the Bears can fight through.
“They know that this is their last year as seniors but also their last in the history of Eveleth-Gilbert as well. It’s something they’ve talked about for quite some time, before the season even started. They’re just a great group of girls with how well they pick each other up and the way they’ve stuck tight with each other for so long. I think any player would want to be a part of this team.”
While the seniors have done most of the heavy lifting, there have been times where some of the younger players have needed to step in and Bittmann says they’ve shown great growth throughout the season.
“Every team struggles with injuries and illnesses and there was a time this year where we had to start plugging some of those younger girls in. It was nice for them to get some experience. Girls like Allie Bittmann, Anna Westby and Sydney Fitzgerald have all come off the bench for us and played strong when we needed them to. We know we’re going to need them at times in the playoffs so we hope they’re ready to step up.”
The Bears had a solid finish to their regular season going 6-3 over their last nine games. Two of those losses were close ones against Mesabi East, E-G’s potential second round opponent. Bittmann says her team has begun to move past the early season mental errors and are ready to battle whoever their opponent may be.
“We’ve started to clean some things up and I think the girls have really shown down the stretch here that they want to compete. They’re a team that is never going to give up. I’ve had teams in the past that would roll over when things got tough but this team is the furthest from that. They’re going to fight until the bitter end, until the last point is scored.”
Getting a chance to play one final game on their home court, Bittmann says tonight’s playoff opener has a special meaning.
“It’s something we don’t get often,” Bittmann said of hosting a postseason contest. “I know the kids are really proud that they earned that and I’ve heard positive comments from the fans and people around the school. It’s a great chance for the kids to play one last time on their court. It’s definitely a pride thing.”
First serve tonight between Eveleth-Gilbert and Aitkin is set for 7 p.m. in Eveleth.
