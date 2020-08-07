E-G baseball looks to regroup in Senior Babe Ruth Final Four

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth baseball team enters today’s set of playoff games with one loss to their names and their backs against the walls.
And that’s exactly where they do their best work.
After dropping a playoff contest with Ely last weekend, the Golden Bears rallied to advance to the District 8 Division II Final Four, wiping out their one loss.
Thursday, Eveleth-Gilbert took one to the chin in a 16-1 loss to Esko. And while they’re once again one game away from elimination, the keys to success remain the same according to head coach Jamie Lindseth.
“I think we just have to come out ready to play,” Lindseth said Friday. “Hopefully we don’t have any distractions at this point. The kids have to come ready to play and, at the same time, they have to have some fun. Don’t be tight out there. Have some fun with your buddies and let the chips fall where they may.”
In both spring and summer ball over the last few years, the Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team has thrived when clinging to life with one loss in double elimination tournaments. A precarious position, Lindseth believes his squad’s older leadership is what helps bring out the best in the rest of the team
“We have some older leadership that have had a lot of success in baseball and they’re taking that to the next level getting ready to play in college. These guys have been there and they’re the ones that have never quit. I ask the guys if they’re ready to trade in the baseball bat for the fishing rod and they choose the bat. They want to keep playing.
“Like I’ve said before, I’ve given them the keys to the bus. They just have to drive it themselves now.”
Eveleth-Gilbert opens play with Cook County in an elimination game. The Bears have seen CC once this year, a game that went to extra innings.
“It was a very well played game on both sides. I expect the same type of game again. It’ll be a tight one but I think we match up very well with them.”
Against Cook County and against Esko or Ely in future games, Lindseth says his squad will find success if they throw strikes and take care of the baseball — two things that were missing in their blowout loss to the Eskomos on Thursday.
“The games we’ve gotten in trouble in, the problem is not taking care of things on defense and not being able to find that strike zone. If you make a mistake at this point, any team will take advantage of it. The first time we played Esko this year, it was a run one game that went to extra innings that came down to the last at-bat. It was as clean of a game as you’d see all year.
“The little things you need to do are really under a microscope at this point and those little things can become huge things really fast if you’re not careful.”
Lindseth’s squad also blew through four pitchers in Thursday’s game and he hopes to use as many as possible — as long as they keep winning games.
“We want to have a chance to throw those sixth, seventh and eighth pitchers because that means we’re still in it. We’re still playing. We want to give as many guys as possible some playoff experience and give them a chance to take in these important games in this type of atmosphere.”
Lindseth believes every play on his roster has the ability to contribute even in the most important games and he says taking the time to play his entire bench throughout the summer is the best way to get them ready for the playoffs, as well as the high school spring season.
“I think if you’re playing to win summer ball games, you can just play your top nine or 10 kids all summer long. My philosophy is to get those younger guys in as much as you can in the summer because they need their reps too. Get the younger kids some experience when the weather is nice and you can get on the field for the whole season. Maybe we’d win more games if we just played our best nine or 10 guys but these are valuable reps that are getting everybody ready for the spring season.
“Summer, in our mind, is a little more relaxed than spring ball and I think in the spring we’re graded on wins and losses, but in the summer we’re graded on development. So we want to do everything we can to get those kids learning and help our program for the future.”
When all is said and done, Lindseth hopes his squad has grown as baseball players while still having fun.
“At the end of the day, they’re young men. They’re kids. Everyone has their good and bad days but we work on those things together and hopefully move on.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will take on Cook County today in Aurora at 2:30 p.m. Should they win, they’ll take on the loser of Ely and Esko at 7:30 p.m.
