HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano knew the task was going to be tough, and Duluth didn’t let him down.
The combination of Greyhound and Hunter swimmers came to town for a dual meet, and Duluth came away with a 104-65 over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the high school pool.
Duluth won nine of the events, which didn’t surprise Veneziano.
“Duluth is an outstanding team,” Veneziano said. “I knew they were going to come in here and give us a lot of competition. I have to give Cliff Knettle some accolades. He could have put his guys in better events, but he was coming here to help us and push us to compete.
“That’s exactly what happened.”
Still, that didn’t take away from Hibbing’s effort.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “We went after it. I thought we got a lot of improvement. For this time of the year, the amount of improvements we had was good. I like where we’re going with this.
“Some of the stuff I’ve been working on to build our depth is working itself out. I’m happy about that. You can tell that we’re still tired right now, but we’re certainly fighting hard for everything we get. That’s a good indication for me.”
Hibbing did get wins in the 200 individual medley where William Stenson won with a time of 2:07.02. Stenson teamed with Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette and Cooper Emerson to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.90.
Stenson, especially, was pushed in his events, and Veneziano said there was nothing wrong with that.
“I don’t know if they liked being pushed, but it was the best thing for them,” Veneziano said. “It’s kind of like broccoli. Whether you like it or not, it’s good for you. That’s the way I frame it.”
Grant Wodny was a double-winner in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Joe Rudd won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Dylan Manchester won the 200 freestyle; Jeremiah Erickson won the 500 freestyle; and Leif Ziring won the 100 backstroke.
Beau Giddings, Rudd, Wodny and Ezra Schomberg won the 200 medley relay; and Schomberg, Giddings, Rudd and Wodny won the 400 freestyle relay.
“We have to continue to work, and take the things we’re getting better at and keep improving them,” Veneziano said. “We have to take the things we’re still struggling with and work on that to, hopefully by the end of the year, put together an all-encompassing performance.”
Duluth 104, Hibbing 65
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth (Beau Giddings, Joe Rudd, Grant Wodny, Ezra Schomberg), 1:42.02; 2. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:43.67; 3. Duluth (Pete Saftner, Alex Tomczak, Jamison Dietlin, Jeremiah Erickson), 1:58.42.
200 freestyle — 1. Dylan Manchester, D, 1:56.80; 2. Ben Philips, H, 1:57.25; 3. Leif Ziring, D, 1:57.62.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:07.02; 2. Aiden Yung, D, 2:10.52; 3. Kai Braaten, D, 2:20.18.
50 freestyle — 1. Wodny, D, 22.18; 2. Emerson, H, 22.64; 3. Pocquette, H, 23.84.
100 butterfly — 1. Wodny, D, 51.57; 2. Stenson, H, 53.54; 3. Saftner, D, 1:00.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Rudd, D, 50.52; 2. Emerson, H, 50.69; 3. Manchester, D, 53.29.
500 freestyle — 1. Erickson, D, 5:31.27; 2. Jamison, D, 5:36.68; 3. Saftner, D, 5:54.11.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Philips, Pocquette, Emerson), 1:33.90; 2. Duluth (Manchester, Kaleb Pry, Giddings, Schomberg), 1:35.67; 3. Duluth (Zachary Andrew, Reid Jarvela, Jamison Craig, Erickson), 1:41.56.
100 backstroke — 1. Ziring, D, 59.17; 2. Yung, D, 1:00.44; 3. Hadrava, H, 1:03.92.
100 breaststroke — 1. Rudd, D, 59.72; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:10.12; 3. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:10.28.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth (Schomberg, Giddings, Rudd, Wodny), 3:27.15; 2. Hibbing (Philips, Alex Hanegmon, Hadrava, Riipinen), 3:54.97; 3. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Kellen Fisher, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict), 4:24.65.
