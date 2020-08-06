HIBBING — To end their season on a positive note, the Hibbing Babe Ruth Team No. 2 needed to pitch well and pick up the ball.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, that didn’t come to fruition.
West Duluth used five walks, two hit batters and five errors en route to a 10-0, five-inning, 10-run rule victory over Hibbing Wednesday at Al Nyberg Field.
Giving the Cubs those five extra outs and seven free baserunners was not a solid recipe to pick up a win.
“We had five or six walks in the first couple of innings, and there was a hit by pitch,” Hibbing coach Adam Schafer said. “There were a couple of balls that fell in that may have been in some ’tweener areas, but you have to make the play.
“We’d get two outs in a row, then we’d give up three or four runs. That was the story of the season for this team, unfortunately.”
That was the case in the first inning when Mason Boos walked, Dylan Manchester was hit by a pitch and Daniel Johnson walked to load the bases.
Hibbing catcher Noah Vinopal picked Boos off of third, then Hornet pitcher Jacob Stahl got CJ Christensen to ground out, putting runners on second and third, with two out.
It looked like Hibbing might get out that inning, but Owen Hindermann doubled to the left-center field gap to make it 2-0.
As it turned out, those would be the two runs West Duluth starting pitcher Logan Nylund would need.
“You would rather play from ahead,” Schafer said. “It’s one of those things. It’s not like 2-0 is the end of the world, and this team against Cloquet, scored eight or nine runs in those two games.
“There was no indication that we weren’t going to hit, but their pitcher threw well. He mixed well. We only had two hits. Tip your cap to their pitcher. We tried to jump on some of his fastballs early, but we got into some two-strike counts, then he got us with a nickel curve.”
Nylund only gave up two hits. He struck out 11, including three-in-a-row in the fourth inning on nine pitches. He walked one.
Carter Anderson and Joe Senich had the Hornets’ hits.
The Cubs would use three more walks and two more errors to score three runs in the third. All of those runs came with two out.
Christensen reached on a dropped fly ball, then Hindermann walked. Earl Hendrickson doubled home two runs, then he scored when Boos drew a bases-loaded walk.
West Duluth added three more runs in the fourth, again all of them crossing the plate with two out.
Hindermann doubled, and Hendrickson singled him to third. Elias Jouppi singled home a run, then AJ Jimenez reached when his fly ball was dropped in the outfield, scoring two runs.
West Duluth scored two more in the fifth with the aid of two more Hibbing errors.
Johnson did hit an RBI triple, and he scored on a single by Hindermann.
With that, the Hornets ended their summer season.
“Summer baseball is something you always enjoy,” Schafer said. “As a ballplayer, you look forward to that every summer. I’m thankful that they got an opportunity to play, and that Chris Hanson and I got the opportunity to coach, even though it was an abrupt season.
“Like any year, you’re always disappointed when it comes to an end because now, the reality sets in of going back to school and going back to work. I’m only a couple of weeks away from that. Summer is over.”
Stahl worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, striking out three and walking five. Evan Vinopal tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits. Mayson Brown worked one inning, giving up two hits. He fanned two.
