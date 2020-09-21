Duluth Marshall too much for Giants soccer

AURORA — Coming off of a 4-0 win this past week over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team ran into some stiffer competition Monday, falling at home 15-1 to visiting Duluth Marshall.
Giants goalkeeper Kylie Baranzelli had a busy night from the get-go as the Hilltoppers pressured Mesabi East Area from the first kick.
After some nice saves to start her night, Duluth Marshall managed to get their first goal past Baranzelli at the 6:18 mark by way of striker Nysa Scullard-Bender. Two more goals quickly followed at the 8:29 and 9:51 marks courtesy of Baamlak Haugen and Maren Friday to put the Hilltoppers on top 3-0 less than 10 minutes into the contest.
The Giants defense held their ground for some time after the third goal, but Marshall found the back of the net just past the halfway mark of the first half thanks to the leg of Lucy Campbell to make it a 4-0 contest. The Hilltoppers added two more in quick succession at 37:00 and 37:45 to go into the break up 6-0 over the home team. Friday and Emilia McGiffert scored the final two first-half scores.
Duluth Marshall didn’t let up in the second half as they started the scoring early. With scores at 3:00 and 5:43, the Hilltoppers made it an 8-0 contest less than 6 minutes into the final frame. Those goals were scored by Scullard-Bender and Maddie Maas, respectively.
After another score at the 10:00 mark for Duluth Marshall, Mesabi East finally got themselves on the board. At 13:45, Mesabi East Area freshman Maiji Hill capitalized on a breakaway and beat the Hilltopper goalie Katie Pollard for the score.
That’s about as good as it got for the Giants, however, as Duluth Marshall added six more scores in the final 25 minutes of the contest to get the decisive win.
The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team will be back in action next Tuesday when they travel to Esko to battle the Eskomos.
BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI TRIBUNE
