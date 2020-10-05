Duluth Marshall shuts out Hibbing/Chisholm on pitch, 12-0

HIBBING — With playoffs right around the corner, the Duluth Marshall High School girls soccer team got a chance to fine tune some things against Hibbing/Chisholm.
The Hilltoppers score eight first-half goals en route to a 12-0 victory over the Bluejackets Monday at Vic Power Field.
Marshall coach Nick Bacigalupo said it was a good tune up for next week.
“We had people see some good time,” Bacigalupo said. “We have some kids that are banged up a little bit, so it was good not to play super hard the whole game. I know Hibbing is frustrated.
“They had to sit out a couple of weeks, and it’s a tough deal for them. It’s a tough season.”
It’s been tough on everyone, but Bacigalupo said his team has handled as well as can be expected.
“At times it feels like an exhibition season,” Bacigalupo said. “It was all about seeing if we could get games in.”
The Hilltoppers did get three goals from Maren Friday in the first half, one at at 4:26, 37:20 and 39:28.
Emilia McGuffert scored at 5:53, followed by goals from Neysa Scullard-Bender at 9:52, and Nina Thorson at 27:55.
Maddie Maas scored at 27:23, and Scullard-Bender picked up her second goal of the half at 34:02 for that 12-0 lead.
“That (scoring first) gives us the ability to play in our system, and know that we have some success,” Bacigalupo said. “It’s good to play with a lead because it makes things simpler, and the kids play the positions they’re supposed to play and do their jobs.”
In the second half, Bianca McGiffert talked at 55:11, followed by a goal by Natalie Welenski at 61:34. Thorson scored her second goal at 68:22, and Aubrey Johnson ended the scoring at 71:35.
There was no complacency in the second half for the Hilltoppers.
“We started moving some kids around, and we were trying to build the ball quite a bit,” Bacigalupo said. “We were trying to move the ball side-to-side. I wanted them to create good, quality opportunities in the second.
“I didn’t want them holding the ball because we don’t want to be injured. We want to stay healthy.”
Hibbing/Chisholm returns to the pitch on Friday for it’s last game of the season.
“I’m hoping the girls will go out and be motivated,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Britny Berg said. “This game wasn’t in our favor, but they came out harder in the second half. Our goalie got hurt halfway through the first half.
“Ashley (Ciochetto) did a good job, and the girls were more protective of our defensive end because of that. I’m hoping they come out hard Friday, and end the season with a win.”
Berg did say that Marshall was a quick team.
“They were fast to the ball. They were first to the ball,” Berg said. “They were passing around us. They had triangles the whole time, and they were staying in position. They were a good team.
Katie Pollard had two saves for Marshall.
Nora Petrich and Ashley Ciochetto shared goaltending duties for the Bluejackets.
DM 8 4 — 12
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DM, Maren Friday, 4:26; 2. DM, Emilia McGiffert, 5:53; 3. DM, Neysa Scullard-Bender, 9:52; 4. DM, Nina Thorson, 27:55; 5. DM, Maddie Maas, 27:23; 6. DM, Scullard-Bender, 34:02; 7. DM, Friday, 37:20; 8. DM, Friday, 39:28.
Second Half — 9. DM, Bianca McGiffert, 55:11; 10. DM, Natalie Welenski, 61:34; 11. DM, Thorson, 68:22; 12. DM, Aubrey Johnson, 71:35.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Marshall, Katie Pollard 2; Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrich NSA; Ashley Ciochetto NSA.
